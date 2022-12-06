Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified
The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
Luzerne County Historical Society receives grant
The Luzerne County Historical society was awarded a $4,000 Cultural and Historical Support Grant, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Thursday. PHMC awarded almost $2 million to 161 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties. In addition, PHMC awarded $200,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants to 37 organizations in 20 Pennsylvania counties.
Allentown Metal Works project expected to bring manufacturing jobs to the city’s core
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After sitting unused for 10 years, the Allentown Metal Works will soon be bringing jobs back into the city's urban core. Wednesday night, City Council approved a measure to give $1 million towards the project. "It was actually one of the last votes that I took in...
Indiana County gets housing funds from Harrisburg
State Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced Wednesday that $5.8 million has been awarded to help homeless families find housing and combat homelessness across the commonwealth. The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program and includes for Indiana County $79,887 for...
NASD holds hearing for new $73.4M elementary school on Route 329
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria. The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville...
Salvation Army Red Kettle donations down, need up
READING, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Reading said it's been a tough year for the Red Kettle Campaign so far donations are down and the need is way up. "The money that people give to us now, we use throughout the year to help meet different needs that come our way," said Major Darren Mudge, commanding officer of The Salvation Army's Reading Corps.
