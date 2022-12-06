ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
FORT SMITH, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for November 28-December 5, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Martagus Stovall / 1270 N Putran, Apt. 12, Fayetteville, AR / DOB 8-1-94 / Driving on suspended on 12-3-22.
WARREN, AR
5NEWS

Johnson County Sheriff gives statement following his arrest

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — In a statement on Tuesday, Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens said he owed an apology to citizens, public officials and employees at the sheriff's office after he was arrested on drug possession charges. Despite those charges though, Stephens said he is "quite capable of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KRMG

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
TULSA, OK

