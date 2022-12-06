Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Residential property sales, storage units top November deals in Sebastian County
A $5 million sale of 16 residential parcels along Houston and South Houston streets in east Fort Smith and a self storage unit ownership change were the top Sebastian County property deals in November, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. The residential property was...
Man arrested in connection to string of 'smash-and-grab' burglaries in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced Thursday that after an investigation, a man has been arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 31-year-old Elijah McAlister Jr. was arrested by FSPD in connection to the string of burglaries, where windows were smashed to gain entry and burglarize businesses.
Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
KHBS
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
Bonanza City Treasurer accused of using city funds for shopping, overpaying her own salary
BONANZA, Ark. — Laurie Denham, the treasurer of the City of Bonanza as well as the mayor's daughter, has been accused of overpaying her own salary and purchasing gift cards with the city's credit card, totaling over $38,000 in stolen city funds. According to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney...
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for November 28-December 5, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Martagus Stovall / 1270 N Putran, Apt. 12, Fayetteville, AR / DOB 8-1-94 / Driving on suspended on 12-3-22.
Johnson County Sheriff gives statement following his arrest
JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — In a statement on Tuesday, Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens said he owed an apology to citizens, public officials and employees at the sheriff's office after he was arrested on drug possession charges. Despite those charges though, Stephens said he is "quite capable of...
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
KHBS
Washington County prosecutor says no charges in deadly dog attack
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Washington County prosecutor won't file charges in a deadly dog attack. A dog killed a toddler at a home in Springdale in Nov. 2022, Matt Durrett, prosecutor, told 40/29 News. There wasn't enough evidence to show that the child's family knew the dog was vicious,...
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
Karas will no longer provide health care for Wash. Co. Sheriff’s Office
Karas Health Care will no longer provide health care for the Washington County Sheriff's Office starting January 1.
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Springdale man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced today to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
