Boil advisory lifted for residents along I-75 corridor after water main break

An underground water main broke near Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon, prompting Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) officials to issue a precautionary boil advisory for residents who live along the I-75 corridor north of River Road.

That advisory was lifted Wednesday night. It affected more than 3,000 people in the West End, Over-the-Rhine, Camp Washington, Lower Price Hill, South Fairmont, North Fairmont, South Cumminsville, and Millvale, GCWW said in a press release.

Testing showed the water is free of contaminants and is safe to drink, GCWW said.

According to GCWW, due to the number of customers affected, the company did not distribute door hangers to individual addresses.

In a boil advisory, residents should thoroughly flush cold water from all taps for at least three minutes. Before cooking with or drinking tap water, residents should boil it for at least one minute and let it cool. Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, cooking, making ice and baby formula, brushing teeth, washing dishes and cooking for up to 36 hours after the water main break.

Cincinnati Public Schools tweeted that Ethel Taylor and Taft High Schools experienced low water pressure from the break. CPS said pressure returned to normal around 2 p.m. and classes were not affected.

The district will be handing out water bottles to students attending schools in the area impacted by the water main break.

Head Start Learning Center will hold virtual classes Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Museum Center said, fortunately, the museum is closed on Wednesdays, but officials will be monitoring conditions when it comes time for doors to open Thursday.

Click here for more information on what to do if you're home or business falls under this advisory.

Editor's note: WCPO erroneously reported that the water main break was fixed. WCPO has not been able to confirm if the break has been fixed.

Watch Live:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle