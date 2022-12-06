ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Americans could get $1,000 bonus checks under $278,000 plan – see who'll qualify for the Christmas cash

By Rebecca Lee
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A CHRISTMAS present could come early this year for public employees of a Tennessee county.

They are one step closer to receiving pay bumps with money provided through a federal stimulus plan after the Budget and Finance Committee in Coffee County, Tennessee approved a $1,000 bonus.

The Budget and Finance Committee of a Tennessee county approved a $1,000 employee bonus for Coffee County workers on the first of December

The committee decided to allocate $278,734 of federal money obtained through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to distribute extra cash to county employees ahead of Christmas.

The ARPA, which is called the Covid-19 Stimulus Package, is a $1.9trillion economic bill passed by the Biden Administration last year to provide support to communities to fight against the pandemic.

They came to the decision after a four-to-two vote at a meeting held last week but the committee is to meet again on December 8 for final approval before sending the money out, Manchester Times reported.

Chairman of Budget Lynn Sebourn said that Coffee County has "an employee morale problem" and "an employee pay problem."

"I don’t see how that is not serving the taxpayers, to make sure we retain good employees the services they need," he added.

One of the two committee members who voted against the $1,000 net payment to county employees argued the distribution of the ARPA money should include a wider segment of people.

The Manchester Times reported that committee member Dennis Hunt said: "I will not vote for this."

"You have seen me vote for pay raises, and I will, and I support our employees. ARPA, American Rescue Plan Act money, was sent to us for the benefit of every taxpayer in Coffee County."

Hunt added: "I can’t wrap my head around 60,000 people in this county, 300 and something are more important than the others and that is what we are saying."

He said that choosing to use the ARPA funds to give a bonus to county employees shows that the county's government is placing a priority on those individuals.

That wouldn't be fair to the roughly 60,000 other people that live in Coffee County, Hunt expressed.

"The federal government basically decided they wanted to try to stimulate the economy and they spread money around all sorts of ways," Sebourn replied to Hunt at the meeting.

"One of the ways they have done it is give us some and leave it to our judgment what is the best way to spend it in our county."

More Christmas money

Residents of Idaho will be seeing checks up to $600 following a law Governor Brad Little signed in September allotting residents $500million in tax refunds.

Pennsylvania has a rebate program of up to $975 that's set to benefit people aged 65 or older, widows and widowers aged 50 or above and Americans with disabilities.

People in South Carolina can receive a maximum rebate of $800 as state lawmakers approved the distribution during a session in June.

Six other states are rolling out New Year stimulus checks and direct payments worth $300 to $1,500 including California, Colorado, Idaho, and South Carolina.

The Sun revealed a lump sum payment going out over the next nine days from a $3billion pot.

Plus, you may qualify for one-time payments between $750 and $1,500 rebates.

Charlie Redmon
2d ago

That definitely sounds shady, either everyone should get a fair share of it or nobody should get any.

