Shaggy, Ciara, And More To Perform At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2022

This year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show is stacked with performances from old and new favorites. Co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy from Times Square, Billy Porter in New Orleans, Ciara at Disneyland, and D-Nice in Los Angeles, fans across time zones can expect to see the likes of Halle Bailey , Armani White , and Wiz Khalifa .

The Little Mermaid star will bless viewers with her sentimental tune, “Cool People” and a lively cover of Janet Jackson’s “ Together Again “ from the sensational Disneyland stage. Ciara will perform a medley of recent singles, “ Better Thangs ” and “ Jump .” Dancehall/reggae superstar, Shaggy , is set to perform “Boombastic” and “Angel,” alongside fellow Jamaican artist Olaf Blackwood.

From L.A., Khalifa will showcase his standout 2022 single “Memory Lane” and fan-favorite “Black & Yellow.” White, though, will debut a new single, “Goated,” while keeping the crowd’s energy high with his viral record , “Billie Eilish.”

Porter, fresh off his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame honor , will perform a medley of his own tunes. The Pose star received his star earlier this month and shared: “I’m just so blessed and so grateful to be here. James Baldwin said ‘It’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace,’ and as you all know, I take that job very seriously. I’ve heard a lot of things in my life: ‘You’re too Black. You’re too gay, too loud, too extra, too flamboyant. Homosexuality is an abomination, you are an abomination, you will never be blessed.’ We know that’s a lie. That theory no longer has any credibility.”

Watch him tear down the stage with his single, “Children,” at last year’s show below.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs live on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET.