Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
The Young and the Restless: Will Jeremy Stark be the monster that Diane says he is or will turn out like Ashland Locke
Jeremy Stark and Diane JenkinsPhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Young and the Restless painted a grim picture of Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman) long before he came to Genoa City. He was dubbed the Lockness Monster and everyone seemed to fear his power. In the end, Locke was not as monstrous as was predicted and now the CBS soap is painting that same picture with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate Carly Spencer and Drew Cain's relationship will be tested by the secret of Willow Tait's maternity.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Newcomer James Hyde Originally Auditioned for the Role of Tucker McCall
James Hyde is happy to be a part of the show in this capacity, but his first audition was to play a different role on the show.
Aaron Carter’s Son Prince’s Custody Arrangements Revealed: It’s ‘The Best Place For Him’ (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
Popculture
'My Wife and Kids': Tisha Campbell and Her On-Screen Daughter Jennifer Freeman Just Reunited
There are so many horror stories about what reportedly happens behind the scenes on film and television productions between cast members. Oftentimes, the cast fight for equal pay, storylines centered on their characters, and more. But there are some who create a family-like environment that transcends production and lasts a lifetime. In the case of My Wife & Kids stars Tisha Campbell and Jennifer Freeman, the latter has proven to be true. The two starred as a mother-daughter duo in the ABC family sitcom for five seasons. Playing Janet and Claire Kyle respectively, the mother-daughter duo made viewers laugh and continue their close bond years after the show ended. The two recently caught up to celebrate their birthdays, which are days apart. Campbell's is Oct. 13, with Freeman's being Oct. 20.
Where Did The Young And The Restless' Sharon Case Get Her Soap Opera Start?
Sharon Case is one of the most recognizable stars on "The Young and the Restless," largely because she's been playing the beautiful but also thoughtful and understanding Sharon Newman since 1994. She's a therapist, after all, per Soaps.com. Sharon's also been in more relationships with men than anyone can count, from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and more recently, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso).
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For December 7: Jack Gives Phyllis A Huge Ultimatum
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, tease an ultimatum, seduction, and an alliance. You won’t want to miss a second of this drama-filled episode. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is dead set on getting Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town — even if that means inviting a criminal to Genoa City. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is beside himself with worry over his family now that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) has shown up. Diane knew just who tipped him off to her location — Phyllis.
James Hyde dishes on his return to daytime on The Young and the Restless
James Hyde portrays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless and although he has only been on screen for one episode his name has been mentioned by many Genoa City residents ever since. The actor recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest and shared how he felt about returning to the soaps. The 60-year-old spoke about how he is not as physically active as he used to be but still tries to play basketball with his 18-year-old son.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell and Laura Wright Drop Photos to Whet Your Appetite for What’s to Come
We hope all of our readers had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends and though the holiday has passed, there is one more treat in store for General Hospital fans. On November 29, the ABC soap will celebrate turkey day in Port Charles and Laura Wright (Carly) and Chad Duell, who plays her onscreen son Michael, have given their followers a sneak peek into what went on behind the scenes.
soaphub.com
GH Recap For December 6: Christmas Loving Convict Cyrus Renault Is On Team Sprina
The GH recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, features Trina Robinson torn between two men and Spencer Cassadine torn between two uncles, but at least one uncle wants him to have love in his life. GH Spoilers Highlights. In this episode, Great Uncle Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) gave Spencer (Nicholas...
‘Octavia's Day!' Oscar-Winner Octavia Spencer Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Farrell and Allison Janney joined Spencer at the 11:30...
June Brown's children will appear on EastEnders for Dot Cotton's funeral
According to The Sun, show boss Chris Kershaw told how June's children Sophie, Nim and Billy asked to be in the emotional scene.
