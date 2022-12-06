Read full article on original website
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Randy Moss describes secret Tom Brady meeting months before trade to Patriots
The New England Patriots made the shrewd move in 2007 to acquire Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders and the wide receiver revealed how it happened.
Tom Brady’s late ball distribution results in a comeback win by committee
TAMPA — The latest riveting passage in the Tom Brady epic will be chronicled as equal parts collective and clutch. At the seemingly darkest juncture of this otherwise mild Monday night, an anemic effort by the Bucs offense suddenly became an ensemble one. During a six-play stretch in their initial touchdown drive, Tom Brady connected with four different pass catchers. During the winning drive moments later, he completed eight passes to five different guys.
There's 1 Team Getting Mentioned For Tom Brady In 2023
Tom Brady offset a week of panic by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. While Brady's late heroics quelled an abundance of "Is Brady done?" and "Will Tampa Bay even win an awful NFC South?" discourse, it didn't deter everyone from considering the quarterback's future.
Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On San Francisco Very Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week. They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South. For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip....
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
This Sweet Text Exchange Between Tom Brady & Son Benjamin Is an Emotional Touchdown: 'Go Do What You Do Best'
Being cheered on by your kids is encouragement like no other, and one NFL player knows that better than anyone. Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story to share a text conversation exchanged between him and his son Benjamin ahead of yesterday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New Orleans Saints game, and we’re melting from the sweetness of it all. The quarterback’s youngest son sent him some words of encouragement before kickoff, texting him, “I will be watching,” followed by “Say hi to me on camera.” Brady responded, “YES ‼️‼️‼️‼️” and sent a hand heart emoji to Benjamin, who responded with an...
Mike Greenberg Incensed by Mere Suggestion That Tom Brady Would Return to Patriots
Mike Greenberg could not believe what he was hearing.
Matthew Judon hilariously trolls Devin McCourty at media conference
It’s probably a good idea to never leave your gear sitting out whenever New England Patriots Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon is around. Devin McCourty had to learn the hard way after seeing Judon show up to Thursday’s media conference in Rutgers shorts. McCourty, a three-time All-Pro safety, was drafted out of Rutgers University by the Patriots with a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft.
Peter King questions Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently stated it’s too late in the season to make significant changes to New England’s heavily criticized and underperforming offense. But in his latest column for NBC Sports, NFL analyst Peter King is questioning whether Belichick’s bullishness may end up costing him his job. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years and they haven’t won more than 10 games since the 2019 season.
