Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady’s late ball distribution results in a comeback win by committee

TAMPA — The latest riveting passage in the Tom Brady epic will be chronicled as equal parts collective and clutch. At the seemingly darkest juncture of this otherwise mild Monday night, an anemic effort by the Bucs offense suddenly became an ensemble one. During a six-play stretch in their initial touchdown drive, Tom Brady connected with four different pass catchers. During the winning drive moments later, he completed eight passes to five different guys.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

There's 1 Team Getting Mentioned For Tom Brady In 2023

Tom Brady offset a week of panic by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. While Brady's late heroics quelled an abundance of "Is Brady done?" and "Will Tampa Bay even win an awful NFC South?" discourse, it didn't deter everyone from considering the quarterback's future.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On San Francisco Very Clear

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week. They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South. For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip....
TAMPA, FL
SheKnows

This Sweet Text Exchange Between Tom Brady & Son Benjamin Is an Emotional Touchdown: 'Go Do What You Do Best'

Being cheered on by your kids is encouragement like no other, and one NFL player knows that better than anyone. Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story to share a text conversation exchanged between him and his son Benjamin ahead of yesterday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New Orleans Saints game, and we’re melting from the sweetness of it all. The quarterback’s youngest son sent him some words of encouragement before kickoff, texting him, “I will be watching,” followed by “Say hi to me on camera.” Brady responded, “YES ‼️‼️‼️‼️” and sent a hand heart emoji to Benjamin, who responded with an...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Judon hilariously trolls Devin McCourty at media conference

It’s probably a good idea to never leave your gear sitting out whenever New England Patriots Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon is around. Devin McCourty had to learn the hard way after seeing Judon show up to Thursday’s media conference in Rutgers shorts. McCourty, a three-time All-Pro safety, was drafted out of Rutgers University by the Patriots with a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft.
Yardbarker

Peter King questions Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently stated it’s too late in the season to make significant changes to New England’s heavily criticized and underperforming offense. But in his latest column for NBC Sports, NFL analyst Peter King is questioning whether Belichick’s bullishness may end up costing him his job. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years and they haven’t won more than 10 games since the 2019 season.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

