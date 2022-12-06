Read full article on original website
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
Turns Out One Netflix Series Isn't Leaving The Service After All, While One More That Did Found A New Streaming Home
Two Netflix Originals have found new leases on streaming life after exit reports, though one will be flipping to a different platform.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
CNET
Don't Miss Out on the Best Documentary Series Currently Streaming on Netflix
For the past year or so, we've been selecting the best shows on different streaming services. Picking our favorite show on Netflix, or the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time it's easy to pick our favorites. But when it was suggested I write about the "best...
TechCrunch
Netflix is letting more subscribers preview its films and TV shows, report says
Netflix declined to comment to TechCrunch on The Wall Street Journal’s report. Similar to how major Hollywood studios have test screenings for new films, the “Netflix Preview Club” has more than 2,000 previewers that review Netflix titles before they release to the streaming platform, The Wall Street Journal wrote. The program will reportedly increase by 400% in early 2023, should the report prove accurate.
How HBO Max's Return To Amazon Prime Video Channels Could Help The Bottom Line
In the vicious battle for domination in the streaming universe, HBO is doing quite well. Not only is "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" flying straight towards Season 2, but the upcoming adaptation "The Last of Us" is probably the most anticipated series for next year. With the casting of everyone's favorite dad Pedro Pascal as apocalypse survivor Joel — in addition to a massive established audience from the video games — it's doubtful "The Last of Us" will be anything less than a monumental hit.
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
Inside Netflix’s ‘secret club’ that streams movies early to a privileged few
‘Tis the season to settle in for a Netflix binge — but apparently not all Netflix menus are created equal. According to the Wall Street Journal, a few thousand Netflix users have been granted special access to watch unreleased Netflix original TV shows and movies before they are officially released. This secret society has been tapped to help the streaming giant iron any kinks out of its programs to pave the way for a seamless stream for its 223 million subscribers. Although only 2,000 members are enrolled, the mega-platform is reportedly unlocking the exclusive gate early next year for tens of thousands...
Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees the Future: 3 Streamers, More TV in Theaters
Remember Jason Kilar? After the insanity of 2022, the WarnerMedia CEO’s exit following the Warners-Discovery merger last April seems like a relic from another time. However, he’d like to make sure he’s not forgotten: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Kilar wrote his predictions for the streaming business. Among his prognostications: There’s room for three major streamers and that’s it. “No more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows,” Kilar wrote. “Expect two or three...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
Netflix is about to lose The Office US, one of its most-watched TV shows
Netflix is about to lose one of its most-watched titles.Sadly for subscribers in the UK, there are just over three weeks left to watch the US version of The Office, which will be removed from the service on 1 January 2023.The Office has been one of Netflix's most successful licensed titles for years.Its removal in the US, in November 2020, saw the streamer lose its most-watched TV show: in 2018, a Nielsen report revealed that subscribers clocked up more minutes watching The Office than any other series.To put this into perspective, the streaming service once paid a staggering $100m...
Netflix could soon invite you to watch its upcoming movies and shows
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Streaming giant Netflix had to make some big calls in the wake of massive subscriber losses earlier this year: a less expensive ad-supported tier launched recently while curbs on account sharing are set to kick in next year. Those moves weren't popular with the masses, but the company has raked back some growth for Q3. But for all the sticks it's doled out in 2022, there are signs it may have a few carrots on the way. We're now learning some details on one of those potential perks.
Peacock At 18M Paid Subscribers, Up From 15M In Sept.; Jeff Shell Says Universal Now Rivals Disney Animation, Sees “Big Check” Coming For Hulu Stake
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Peacock has more than 18 million paid subscribers as of today, a nice bump from the 15 million it announced for the quarter ended Sept. 30, driven by programming migrated from Hulu, sports and Universal movies. He threw down the gauntlet to a Disney company currently in a bit of disarray, saying Universal now rivals Disney in animation, a key for IP that drives theme parks, among others things. In a Q&A today at the UBS media conference, he also said he anticipates a big chunk of money coming in from Disney to buy in the...
