Lafollette, TN

Man found dead in Campbell, foul play not suspected

Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday. The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

A driver hydroplaned on I-640 Wednesday morning, hitting and knocking down a utility pole around 6:45, KPD says. While commercial air tours have operated in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for years, until the near future, there has never been a set of guidelines for operating them. Catch Up...
Authorities looking for missing high school student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
Missing Knoxville woman located safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
Car hydroplanes on I-640, knocks down utility pole, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver hydroplaned on I-640 Wednesday morning, hitting and knocking down a utility pole around 6:45, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The car involved was a Ford SUV, he said. “The vehicle ultimately struck the guardrail, flipped over and came to...
KPD: One dead, one hurt after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. While en route, officers were flagged down by two different cars with gunshot victims inside at the intersection of Biddle Street and Brooks Avenue, according to KPD.
Lifetime member of LaFollette Rescue Squad passes away

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A lifetime member of the LaFollette Rescue Squad passed away on December 6, according to his obituary. Curtis “Curt” Eugene Jessie, 69, was a former sergeant with the LaFollette Police Department and a former detective with the Campbell County Sheriff's Department. The LaFollette Rescue Squad said Tuesday that he was found dead.
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
BCSO: Scammer posing as Blount Co. deputy on phone to trick victims into paying money

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of a caller pretending to be one of their deputies. They said the caller has already had one victim. The caller told the woman she had missed a court date and she owed $500, according to a post on social media, and he went on to say that if she did not pay the fine, she would be arrested.
