Red Cross schedules 2 St. Lawrence County blood drives
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross will host two blood drives in St. Lawrence County Wednesday and Thursday. The first is in Massena from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the community center at 61 Beach Street. There’s another blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30...
Potsdam’s Salvation Army in need of red kettle volunteers
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army in Potsdam is not only in need of donations. The group tells us more volunteers would help too. Outside the Potsdam IGA Thursday morning, volunteer coordinator Kate Mikel could be seen with the two symbols the Salvation Army is known for - the red kettle and bell.
1000 Islands River Santa Festival to be held in Alexandria Bay
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 1000 Islands River Santa Festival is coming up later this month in Alexandria Bay. Doug Tulloch appeared on 7 News at Noon to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The festival will be held on Saturday, December 17 starting at 10 a.m....
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
Donations to Salvation Army’s red kettles will be matched penny for penny Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you drop money into the Salvation Army’s red kettles on Friday, your donation will be doubled. Drop in $10 and it becomes $20 because your donation to the local Salvation Army will be matched penny for penny by the national organization. It’s part...
Volunteer Transportation Center: Not 1, but 2 chili cookoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before the pandemic, the Volunteer Transportation Center’s Chili Cookoff was a one-day affair at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. When the pandemic struck, VTC pivoted to a pub-crawl-type format where patrons could visit eateries across the north country and vote for their favorite chili.
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Holiday parades, critters in the wild & some ice, some not
(WWNY) - These December temperatures have been dancing around the freezing line. We can see the water at Getman Park in West Carthage has a thin ice layer formed. The photo was taken by Steve Anderson. Meanwhile, at Pillar Point and captured by Peter, the water does not. We wonder...
Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, Watertown, passed away Sunday December 4th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Joan and two sons Philip and David. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the...
Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It only takes a month to become a certified nursing assistant at Samaritan Medical Center. Human resources recruiter Kili Springer talked about the four-week CNA training program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the...
Volunteer drivers needed to give rides to disabled veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For decades, disabled veterans have gotten free rides to medical appointments through the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network. Now the organization needs more volunteer drivers. Joseph Brancato serves as the Watertown coordinator of the DAV’s Volunteer Transportation Network, having served in the Air Force during...
Holiday collection drive underway for period products
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Happy Period North Country has launched its Holiday Collection Drive. Happy Period North Country president Tanya Roy says they’re accepting donations of period products to help people who can’t afford them. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The...
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
Andrew J. Hermanowski, 63, of Felts Mills
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Andrew J. Hermanowski, age 63, of Felts Mills, NY passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are with Bruce Funeral Home, Black River NY. A private funeral will be held on December 11, 2022 at...
NEST: JCC debuts name for downtown project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is out with a name for its downtown Watertown entrepreneurial space that’s currently under construction. It will be called NEST, an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study, and Teach. JCC says NEST is also a nod to its mascot, an eagle in...
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former North Side Improvement League building in Watertown has been sold. Developer Jake Johnson closed on the property Wednesday, according to Mike Lundy, who sold the Mill Street building. The building has sat empty for a few years after the civic organization stopped operating.
Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his residence in Massena, NY. The family has entrusted his care with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, NY. Calling hours will take place on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00...
City council wrap-up: Fire truck purchase, pavilion restrictions & Ogilvie Foods property
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown will buy a new ladder truck from the city of Geneva. The city council unanimously approved buying the truck for $40,000. It comes as the city has one truck that has an issue with the ladder hydraulics. Another ladder truck needs repairs and is out of commission.
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
