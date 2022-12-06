ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after chase with stolen car near Portage

By Madalyn Buursma
 2 days ago

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after a high-speed chase with a stolen car near Portage on Tuesday.

Deputies saw the stolen car driving eastbound on N Avenue near South 29th Street in Pavilion Township around 9 a.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The car had been reported stolen out of Portage earlier that morning.

The deputies tried to pull the car over, but it took off speeding, the sheriff’s office said. It said in the 9000 block of East O Avenue near South 32nd Street, the driver got out of the car and ran into woods nearby.

A K-9 with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tracked the 35-year-old down, and the suspect was arrested, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect faces multiple charges.

