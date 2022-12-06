ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Twilight for Busquets, last of Spain's champs at World Cup

By RONALD BLUM
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lv2mH_0jZZmUOm00

Sergio Busquets stood in the center circle, hands on hips, a blank look on his face.

He reached soccer’s top step with Spain and now had been stung by La Roja’s third straight elimination from a major tournament on penalty kicks, this time 3-0 to Morocco after a 0-0 draw Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Spain has become a team of the past, its passing game passé.

“What we did was dominate the game but we lacked the goal, that is the reality,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said through a translator, accepting defeat without anger or expressions of sorrow. “There is no point in punishing oneself.”

Now 34, Busquets contributed to Spain’s demise.

Morocco had taken a 1-0 lead in the shootout when Pablo Sarabia put his attempt off a post, and Carlos Soler’s effort was blocked by diving goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, keeping the Moroccans ahead 2-0. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón saved Badr Benoun’s effort, and Bounou leaped to his right and batted away Busquets’ penalty. Achraf Hakimi followed with the winner.

“It’s always a tossup. This time we got tails,” Busquets said. “We missed the first three penalties, and then it’s very difficult to go through.”

Four years ago, Busquets didn’t shoot in the penalty-kick loss to Russia, also in round of 16. Last year, he hooked a shot and hit a post with the opening kick as Spain beat Switzerland in the European Championship quarterfinals.

One by one, Spain’s greatest generation has aged out of the national team, the defensive duo of Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué, the steady superiority of goalkeeper “San Iker” Casillas and the dazzling duo of the midfield, Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández. Of the 2012 European champions, only Busquets in defensive midfield and left back Jordi Alba remain.

Spain and its Barcelona core group made “tiki-taka” a style emulated around the globe and that style has lived on. Spain loves the ball, but the opponents have figured out how to neutralize.

If games were decided by passes or possession, Spain would be en route to another title. The Spaniards completed 988 of 1,063 passes to 238 of 331 for the Moroccans. They had 63% possession to 21% for Morocco with 16% contested.

Spain didn’t look like itself even before the opening kickoff. Known for red jerseys, the Spaniards were the visiting team and had to wear alternate light blue jerseys because the Moroccans were in red.

Busquets wore the captain’s armband, the leader and senior statesman. He came up through Barcelona’s La Masia and made his league debut in September 2008, about 2 1/2 months after Spain beat Germany for its first European title since 1964. His national team debut was that April and he helped Spain win its first World Cup in 2010 and then another European Championship in 2012. Busquets was picked for the World Cup All-Star team and the Euro 2012 team of the tournament.

He made his 143rd international appearance against Morocco, third behind Sergio Ramos’ 180 and Iker Casillas’ 167, and with his 17th World Cup appearances he tied those two for the most among Spaniards.

Luis Enrique and a pair of Moroccans tried to console Busquets. He remained in the center circle for a full four minutes before heading to an onfield television interview. Busquets wouldn’t address his national team future.

“Now the important thing is the team and not me,” he said. “It’s a difficult night. We’ll pick ourselves up and use it as a learning experience. We’re in a good dynamic, with young people. This is going to make them stronger.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why did Achraf Hakimi choose Morocco over Spain? World Cup star explains decision

Morocco have been the surprise of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The African nation topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia which saw the former sent packing from Qatar. They then beat Spain on penalties to become the fourth African side ever to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
FOX Sports

Morocco steals show, ousting Spain to move to quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — They call him "Bono" — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou — partly because it sounds like his last name and partly because he’s a showman, just like the U2 lead singer. Penalty shootouts, for keepers, offer the opportunity for the ultimate expression of...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
TheDailyBeast

Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout

Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco stuns Spain on PKs

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX with Morocco defeating Spain in a penalty shootout, 3-0, at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's second-to-last match of the round of 16. Later, Portugal will face Switzerland in Tuesday's second knockout-stage game (11 a.m. ET, FOX)....
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina team news and predicted lineups for World Cup quarter-final tonight

Lionel Messi’s Argentina hope to advance to the final four when they take on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.The PSG superstar’s best support appears to now be with Julian Alvarez after Lautaro Martinez’s dismal tournament, while Memphis Depay looks back to his best after the win over the USA.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the...
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup 2022: Morocco knocks out Spain on penalty kicks to advance to quarterfinals

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved two of Spain's three penalties as Morocco pulled the upset of the 2022 World Cup knockout rounds in a penalty-kick win over the 2010 champions. Achraf Hakimi calmly chipped the ball down the middle past a diving Unai Simón for the game-clinching penalty. The game went to penalty kicks after the two sides tied 0-0 in regulation and failed to score a goal in extra time.
BBC

'﻿Sancho being left out is a worry'

B﻿BC Radio Manchester's Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath expressed their concern for winger Jadon Sancho on The Devil's Advocate podcast. T﻿he former Borussia Dortmund attacker has been left out of Erik ten Hag's side that travelled to Spain for a warm-weather training camp ahead of the return of domestic football so he can continue to work on an individual programme.
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

The Qatar World Cup quarter-finals see Argentina play the Netherlands on Friday night.An impressive win over the USA for the Dutch ensures Lionel Messi and co. have a tough ask to book a place in the semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Australia to reach this point.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at...
overtimeheroics.net

Spain Knocked Out of 2022 World Cup: What Do La Roja Keep Getting Wrong

Morroco got the green-light to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday evening, discomfiting Spain 3-0 on penalties at the Education City Stadium. The Atlas Lions stunned Luis Enrique’s side after a stalemate at the end of normal time to reach the last-eight of Qatar 2022.
The Independent

Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands

Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings.The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands has all the ingredients of a classic.And the possibility of it being Messi’s final game on soccer’s biggest stage just adds to the anticipation.The seven-time world player of the year is three wins away from achieving his ultimate dream but he has two people, in particular, blocking his path.First, the not inconsiderable frame of Van Dijk, who has been one of the world's best...
BBC

Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?

'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy