ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSYX ABC6

Romance thrives at Cleveland Browns games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WSYX) — Clevelanders love their Cleveland Browns and as it turns out, FirstEnergy Stadium is one of the best venues in the NFL for marriage proposals. Engagements are nothing new at sporting events. They are often featured with cheesy graphics on the Jumbotron during the game. Betway...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy