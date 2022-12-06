ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Gardens residents continue to protest living conditions

By Kaelee Collins
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protesters gathered outside of a Springfield Gardens apartment building Tuesday morning to raise concerns over current living conditions.

This was yet another instance of Springfield Gardens tenants expressing frustration that their concerns on living conditions continue to be ignored.

The protest was held at the Springfield Gardens building on 201 Dickinson Street where tenants were demanding a timeline on unit repairs, reliable maintenance staff, extermination and security services. One protester told 22News that these demands are reasonable, they simply want a comfortable living space.

“I have a big crack on my wall right now in one of my rooms and when I moved into my apartment, they said they were going to fix it and it’s been like eight months and they haven’t fixed it. It’s not okay. We pay rent, we are tenants, we have tenant rights and we’re just expressing those rights and I think that’s completely okay,” said tenant Draven Dolores.

22News has attempted, on multiple occasions in the past, to get in contact with the real estate firm that owns the buildings, Schweb Partners. We have not gotten a response.

As of Tuesday, there are 18 active code enforcement cases against Springfield Gardens in western Massachusetts housing court.

