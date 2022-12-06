Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield drive in Rams-Raiders TNF ignites Twitter
Mayfield came up in the clutch with a 98-yard game-winning drive to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Social media reacted accordingly.
CBS Sports
Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
Report: 49ers Did Not Put Waiver Claim In For Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The former Panthers quarterback was claimed off of waivers today by the Rams after being cut by Carolina on Monday morning. While it's currently unclear exactly how many teams were looking to land Baker, a new report from ...
Raiders Could Face QB Baker Mayfield on Thursday
Former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
Comments / 0