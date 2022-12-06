ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local resident celebrates her 105th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Virginia Zimmermann has lived a long life full of love and compassion. On December 11th Virginia will turn 105 and we could not be happier celebrating this milestone with her. When it comes to leading a long and fruitful life, Virginia Zimmermann knows the secret...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Pines opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

University of Tennessee Health Science Center expands pharmacy program footprint

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center plans to open Nashville and Knoxville campuses for its College of Pharmacy beginning in Fall 2023. Courses will be open to a limited number of first-year pharmacy students to begin their four-year training at either campus. Presently, all pharmacy students must spend their...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols Lose Commitment of 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett

After committing to Tennessee in October, Greenville (S.C.) wide receiver has de-committed from the Vols and committed to South Carolina.  Bennett announced the news moments ago.  "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett told Volunteer Country in October of why ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville sees high Flu Activity

Knoxville is at the top of the list for the highest flu activity in the country's top 10 markets. According to Walgreens Flu Index, Knoxville and Tennessee are among the spots with the highest flu levels leaving everyone from kids to teens to seniors at risk of contracting it. Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Three East Tennessee bakers quarterfinalists in global baking competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee women are quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition. Angela Lambert and Alexandria Ducote of Maryville, and Emily Cooke of Maynardville have reached the quarterfinals of the global competition. The contest began with 24,000 competitors. Now, the final 1% is left standing. One winner...
MARYVILLE, TN

