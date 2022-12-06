ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Ted Sarandos: Netflix Is Not ‘Anti-Sports,’ It’s ‘Pro-Profit’

By Brian Welk
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Why doesn’t Netflix have major sports rights yet? It’s a question that’s been asked of co-CEO Ted Sarandos for years, but it’s come up again now that Amazon has “Thursday Night Football” and Apple has MLB and MLS rights. Asked on December 6 at the UBS Global TMT Conference, Sarandos said that they still like the idea of sports, but the streamer hasn’t been able to find a path to profit when it comes to “renting big sports.”

Sarandos said that the economics for live sports are all built around pay television, not streaming, and the idea of acquiring live rights to a major sports league is still “dramatically more expensive” than they’d like. And for now, they’re just fine without it, thanks.

“We’re not anti-sports, we’re pro-profit,” Sarandos said. “We’ve yet to figure out how to do it. I’m very confident we can get twice as big without sports, and beyond that maybe we’ll have to figure out, and by that point maybe the economics change or we’ll have the scale to figure that out.”

Sarandos touted the fact that Netflix managed to score a massive hit with “Squid Game” with hundreds of millions of people drawn to watch the show, and they did it all without premiering it after the Super Bowl. If they can do something like that when it comes to sports, then maybe it’s a different conversation. That’s where the nuance of “renting” sports comes into play, and if they could somehow own the rights to a league, the economics would presumably be different.

The example that came up was Formula 1 . Netflix’s documentary series on the F1 league “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” has been so popular that when ESPN renewed its deal with the league to broadcast the races, the price to do so skyrocketed to between $75–$90 million over the next three years, up from the $5 million ESPN was paying three years earlier. And Sarandos hasn’t been blind to the impact Netflix had in that realm.

“If you think we’ve had a big impact on music, look at the impact Netflix has had on Formula 1. So that should be able to translate, but in this case, if you create the value, it just transfers into higher prices for licensing down the road,” he said.

Sarandos was asked whether or not advertising or the streamer’s planned live concert special of a Chris Rock performance are priming the pump for Netflix to pursue sports. He said that when it comes to live capabilities, Netflix has had the technology ready for several years, but they’ve yet to find the means or the opportunity to test it. But he said rather than using live to advance into sports or other arenas, it’s more likely to be used for live concert specials like Rock’s or to do live results shows for their competition and reality series.

“Technically there’s nothing novel about live television. We should be able to do that,” Sarandos said. “So this is mostly creatively driven rather than trying to open up other types of programming. It makes the programming we’re doing today a little more fun when it’s live.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Piers Morgan Calls Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Exploitative: ‘I’m Traumatized’

Piers Morgan isn’t holding back in slamming the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.” Told from the perspective of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who both produce the series, “Harry & Meghan” has already made waves with a jaw-dropping trailer in which Harry compares Markle’s relationship with the press to that of his late mother, Princess Diana. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says in the teaser. “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself…I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Now, Piers Morgan is weighing in on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

‘GMA3’ Ratings, Like Its Scandal, Are Not Great but Also Not a Real Problem

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still on the “GMA3” sidelines. Based on the “Good Morning America” offshoot’s TV ratings with the duo — and with third wheel (now in several ways) Jennifer Ashton — ABC News might not be in a huge rush to bring them back. “GMA3” is the lowest-rated of the “GMA”-branded hours, according to Nielsen data, and is lower rated than any hour of NBC’s “Today” show and CBS morning show “CBS This Morning.” This quarter-to-date, “GMA3” is averaging 1.566 million total viewers per day, with 314,000 of them between the ages of 25-54, which is the key...
IndieWire

Charlize Theron: Actors Don’t Need the ‘Trauma’ of Productions Like ‘Fury Road’

Charlize Theron has no hard feelings over “Mad Max: Fury Road,” but she’s also not holding back, calling out the “fucking tough” production circumstances. Theron starred as Furiosa opposite Tom Hardy in the 2015 franchise film directed by George Miller. The Oscar winner has since revealed that she butted heads with Hardy so much that she requested producer Denise Di Novi be on set to ensure no future “disrespectful” altercations would not occur with the actor. Now in The Hollywood Reporter, Theron is addressing the myth that “trauma or sacrifice” must happen on set for a film to be great. “Listen, I know,...
CNET

These Tips Can Help You Reduce Streaming Costs for Netflix, HBO Max and More

2022 is winding down and we can recount all the good TV we streamed, including Stranger Things 4, House of the Dragon, Andor and Rings of Power. But if you do the math for your streaming service subscriptions, you may find you're spending $500 per year or more. The "Big Three" -- Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max -- cost $462 for their most popular plans when you tally what you're paying on a monthly basis. You can finesse your streaming service budget, however.
CNET

Don't Miss Out on the Best Documentary Series Currently Streaming on Netflix

For the past year or so, we've been selecting the best shows on different streaming services. Picking our favorite show on Netflix, or the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time it's easy to pick our favorites. But when it was suggested I write about the "best...
CNET

Finished '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Just finished 1899? I have a quick suggestion. Watch Dark -- for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
NEW YORK STATE
The Verge

The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’

When HBO Max and Discovery Plus merge into a single app next spring, the new platform will simply be called “Max.” That’s according to a report from CNBC, which notes that while a final decision hasn’t been made, Max “is the likely choice” and is being vetted by Warner Bros. Discovery’s legal team. The lawyers are also mulling over other potential names, according to the report, and the combined streaming service has been given the codename “BEAM” internally.
BGR.com

The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you

There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
Tyla

Netflix viewers say life has changed for the better after typing in '9875'

True crime lovers have said that discovering a simple Netflix has been ‘life changing’. If you’re anything like me, then scrolling through the streaming platform can often take longer than it would to watch a film - but a simple hack makes things a lot easier for true crime fans. Check it out here:
New York Post

Inside Netflix’s ‘secret club’ that streams movies early to a privileged few

‘Tis the season to settle in for a Netflix binge — but apparently not all Netflix menus are created equal. According to the Wall Street Journal, a few thousand Netflix users have been granted special access to watch unreleased Netflix original TV shows and movies before they are officially released. This secret society has been tapped to help the streaming giant iron any kinks out of its programs to pave the way for a seamless stream for its 223 million subscribers. Although only 2,000 members are enrolled, the mega-platform is reportedly unlocking the exclusive gate early next year for tens of thousands...
IndieWire

Documentary+ FAST Channel Gets a Tile on Amazon Freevee

Documentary+, the ad-supported documentary streaming service from XTR, is expanding its presence in the FAST game via a tile on Amazon Freevee, IndieWire has learned. The Doc+ FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel will launch on the former IMDb TV service on December 13. It will feature documentary films and series from the Doc+ library, as well as some of its recently launched original titles, like: “The Sentence of Michael Thompson,” which first premiered on MSNBC; the very first Documentary+ original “When the LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood;” Nick Aldridge’s “Crypto Farmers” about those who have “mined” for Bitcoin and other...
IndieWire

Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees the Future: 3 Streamers, More TV in Theaters

Remember Jason Kilar? After the insanity of 2022, the WarnerMedia CEO’s exit following the Warners-Discovery merger last April seems like a relic from another time. However, he’d like to make sure he’s not forgotten: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Kilar wrote his predictions for the streaming business. Among his prognostications: There’s room for three major streamers and that’s it. “No more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows,” Kilar wrote. “Expect two or three...
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)

Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
IndieWire

Disney+ with Ads Will Be a Huge Hit — and Spur 37 Million Subscription Downgrades

Disney+ is adding ads tomorrow, and the new revenue stream is much-needed for the (again) Bob Iger-run company, which lost $1.5 billion from streaming alone last quarter. Disney+ with ads is actually expected to be a bigger hit, financially speaking, than Netflix Basic with Ads. According to new data from research company Kantar, a poll of more than 20,000 streaming users found that, when presented with the new, cheaper option, 22.8 percent of what the analysts call “loyal” subscribers downgrade to a plan with ads. This is what is known as a mixed blessing. For Disney+, which had 164.2 million global subs...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy