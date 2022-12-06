ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

BOCES students help build house for Habitat for Humanity

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiMjH_0jZZjwfX00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Local high school students raised the roof, or rather a wall at the newest Habitat for Humanity house.

Broome-Tioga BOCES Carpentry students raised the first wall of Habitat’s newest project behind the BOCES facilities.

BOCES Carpentry students will continue to build the structure of the home, and when that’s done, plumbing and electrical students will begin adding wiring and water connections.

When completed, the house will be situated at 6 Linda Drive, just up Glenwood Road, and directly next door to the last house that was completed by BOCES Students.

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Mari Giurastante says that the organization has created 26 homes for financially burdened families.

“This specific partnership is very special to us, not only because of BOCES commitment to Habitat for Humanity, this is our third year now working with them or third house working with them. But also because it gives us an opportunity.”

The partnership between BOCES and Habitat began with the first housing project dating back to 2016.

One carpentry student, Gack Woodcock says that the planning process started at the beginning of the year, when the students were given blueprints of the house.

The future owner of the house says he is incredibly thankful for the partnership of the two organizations, and that he plans on coming up and helping throughout the construction process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Cazenovia College to permanently close after Spring semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College will not be enrolling students for the 2023-2024 academic year as it has made plans to permanently close after the 2023 Spring semester, just shy of its 200th anniversary. The Cazenovia College Board of Trustees had much deliberation about the decision and decided to close the college due to financial […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ground broken on Northside Place in Corning

CORNING, (WENY) -- Rochester-based Riedman Companies is making progress on developing the housing project at the site of the former Northside Blodgett Middle School. On Wednesday, officials broke ground on construction, kicking off building the community of 25 single-family rental homes. “We felt we needed to hit the pause button,...
CORNING, NY
SUNY Cortland

Doing it all to help others

Sydney Jennison ’20 of Homer, N.Y., grew up seeing firsthand what helping her community meant. A daughter of Robert Jennison, a captain in the City of Cortland Fire Department, and Sandra Jennison ’96, a teacher at Appleby Elementary School in Marathon, N.Y., Jennison watched as her parents exemplified selflessness.
MARATHON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Women Helps Ring in Christmas Spirit for Over 25 Years

The sound of a bell ringing outside your local grocery store usually means one thing -- it's the holiday season. It's a time for giving and helping others. No better example embodies that than Barbara Rhoden, a Binghamton resident who's been a Salvation Army Bell Ringer since 1996. "A friend...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy