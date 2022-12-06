Read full article on original website
Los Angeles to end renter protections in February
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
fox5ny.com
California expanding guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women
A guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women is expanding in California. The Abundant Birth Project, a San Francisco Department of Public Health program operated in partnership with Expecting Justice, will launch next year in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and will continue in San Francisco. "For...
foxla.com
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1
LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
capitalandmain.com
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
Where is Kevin de León?
Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
Laist.com
Food Insecurity Is Increasing In LA. How Microfarms Can Help
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. There’s nothing...
foxla.com
LA City to end COVID-19 state of emergency in February
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted to end the city's state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2023. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Health declared a local public health emergency in March of 2020. The proclamation came after there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since then, the council has voted to extend it each month.
khn.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest and...
Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Announces Her 100-Day Transition Team
Those on the team include labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former California Governor Gray Davis.
Is Airbnb’s New Push To Expand Short-Term Rentals Enough for Hosts To Combat LA’s City Policy?
L.A.’s lax enforcement of Airbnbs has led to an surge of illegal short-term rentals — even four years after the city passed a regulation to crack down on such practices. But what if hosts lived in a building that welcomed Airbnb guests and short-term rentals?. That’s the idea...
kcrw.com
Violence and lockdowns are rampant inside LA’s juvenile halls
LA County has two juvenile halls: Central Juvenile Hall east of downtown and the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar. Together they hold 370 incarcerated young people. While this population has decreased dramatically in the last few years as California rethinks juvenile justice, those who remain behind bars face dire conditions.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
L.A.-Area Broker To Serve Time For Defrauding Lenders
Alex Ashod Dadourian convicted on 91 counts for $8 million in mortgage fraud. In an attempt to increase his commissions, a Southern California mortgage broker engaged in an $8 million mortgage fraud scheme. His efforts have landed him a jail sentence of five years and four months, along with a demand for restitution.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
AdWeek
KNBC to Lose Chuck Henry Along with 4 Reporters to Early Retirement at End of Year
Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC is losing at least five journalists to an early retirement package at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Times reports that anchor Chuck Henry, “along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted ‘voluntary early retirement’ buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to three station insiders who were not authorized to comment.”
spectrumnews1.com
Mike Bonin bids farewell to LA City Council, describes ‘long, strange trip’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Describing his nearly 10 years on the Los Angeles City Council as a “very long, strange trip,” Councilman Mike Bonin bid farewell to the council Wednesday in an emotional speech in the chamber. Bonin, who has represented portions of the Westside since 2013,...
3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
foxla.com
USPS hosting job fairs throughout Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are walk-in...
With COVID-19 infections rising quickly, L.A. County eyes return to indoor mask mandate
As early as this week, residents of Los Angeles County could be required to wear face masks in public buildings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Over the last three days alone, 10,089 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county along with 29 deaths, according to Los Angeles Public Health.
Family, Los Angeles LGBT Center mourn transgender woman found dead near Malibu
The woman whose body was discovered along Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Thursday is being mourned by her family and coworkers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Day Rodas, a 27-year-old transgender woman, had only “recently started living her life authentically” after coming out to friends and family, her sister said on a GoFundMe. “She […]
