ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Boeing's last 747 to roll out of Washington state factory

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVSFw_0jZZjm5V00

After more than half a century, Boeing is set to roll its last 747 out of a Washington state factory on Tuesday.

The jumbo jet — which has taken on numerous roles as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft — debuted in 1969. It was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles, and it still towers over most other planes.

The 747's design included a second deck extending from the cockpit back over the first third of the plane, giving it a distinctive hump that made the plane instantly recognizable and inspired a nickname, the Whale. More elegantly, the 747 became known as the Queen of the Skies.

It took more than 50,000 Boeing employees less than 16 months to churn out the first 747. The company has completed 1,573 more since then.

But over the past 15 years or so, Boeing and its European rival Airbus released new widebody planes with two engines instead of the 747’s four. They were more fuel-efficient and profitable.

Delta was the last U.S. airline to use the 747 for passenger flights, which ended in 2017, although some other international carriers continue to fly it, including the German airline Lufthansa.

The final customer is the cargo carrier Atlas Air, which ordered four 747-8 freighters early this year. The last was scheduled to roll out of Boeing’s massive factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday night.

Boeing’s roots are in the Seattle area, and it has assembly plants in Washington state and South Carolina. The company announced in May that it would move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia.

The move to the Washington, D.C., area puts its executives closer to key federal government officials and the Federal Aviation Administration , which certifies Boeing passenger and cargo planes.

Boeing’s relationship with the FAA has been strained since deadly crashes of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, in 2018 and 2019. The FAA took nearly two years — far longer than Boeing expected — to approve design changes and allow the plane back in the air.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MilitaryTimes

KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years

Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
News Talk KIT

The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State

The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State. As we officially approach wintertime in Washington state, snakes everywhere are hunkering down in their homes to hibernate for the winter. Some will take advantage of hibernation to hit up snake Tinder and begin their search for a mate to make some cute snake babies. Other snakes will simply take a nice long nap after enjoying a fun hot snake summer. Which one of the 12 species of snakes found in Washington is the most dangerous snake to be found here?
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action

Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
TEXAS STATE
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The States Making the Most Weapons for the US Army

The United States has the world’s largest defense industry and is on track to spend $872 billion on defense in the current fiscal year through September 2023, an 8% year-over-year increase. The manufacture and sale of everything from service revolvers to tactical drones, as well as the maintenance and operation of the country’s 420 military […]
MAINE STATE
BoardingArea

Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?

Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
ALASKA STATE
International Business Times

China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon

New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy