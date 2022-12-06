ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

New forest rangers graduate in Lake Placid

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cyLm_0jZZjWul00

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Friday, Dec. 2, a group of young conservationists graduated from a program equipping them to protect New York’s state parks and the environment from harm. The DEC held its graduation ceremony at the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers, celebrating the induction of 38 new rangers into the state’s environmental forces.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

The recruits who graduated on Friday will join 121 active rangers, creating the largest Forest Ranger force in the history of the Department of Environmental Conservation. The new recruits have spent the last six months undergoing intensive training at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry Campus in Wanakena, as well as the Huntington Wildlife Forest in Newcomb.

“From rescuing lost or injured hikers to fighting wildfires here in New York and across the nation, our dedicated Forest Rangers regularly put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities,” said Governor Kathy Hochul in an announcement. “I applaud this new class of rangers for their hard work in completing an extremely difficult training regimen as they now join the ranks of hundreds of other officers who continue to protect New Yorkers and our treasured natural resources every day.”

While there, some recruits were honored with awards to see them off into their future service. Ranger Corey earned awards in physical fitness and academic excellence. Ranger Greagan was awarded in physical fitness. Ranger Snye earned awards in stewardship and marksmanship.

Produce ‘prescriptions’ coming to Adirondacks

The graduation was coupled with the 2022 Forest Ranger Awards for active rangers. Awardees include:

  • Ranger Snyder
    • Meritorious Service Award for work with SharePoint and field mapping
  • Joan Ducharme and Don Mellor
    • Colonel William F. Fox Citizen’s Award
  • Ranger Candee (retired) and Captain Rogers
    • Director’s Commendation
  • Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and rangers Booth, Donegan, Franke, Perryman and Quinn
    • Raymond Murray Award
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 8

The search is on for a new State Health Commissioner, after Dr. Mary Bassett announced her plans to step down at the beginning of next year. And in Schenectady, a high schooler was slashed in the face by another student, police say. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
mountaintimes.info

Hunters happy with rifle season

After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate.

The U.S. Forest Service hasn’t yet made a formal proposal for the clear-cutting, but in preliminary documents for the project, officials suggest that between 4,720 and 10,900 acres of trees in the forest could be cut down. Read the story on VTDigger here: What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate..
CHITTENDEN, VT
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
NEWS10 ABC

Produce ‘prescriptions’ coming to Adirondacks

In 2019, the USDA's Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) was created in order to boost access to healthy, organic foods and locally-grown products to places where access might otherwise be lacking. In a recent update, the Adirondacks were added to the list of regions getting some of the benefits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Search is on for new NYS health commissioner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On January 1, Dr. Mary Bassett will no longer be New York State’s Health Commissioner, a role she’s had over the past year. She believes whoever takes this role should be there for a long term commitment. “I think it’s appropriate that the incoming commissioner have a full four year run and […]
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is revising its visitation policy following new guidance from the New York State Department of Health. The new policy requires all adults entering any CVPH facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. With rates...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy