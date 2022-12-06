Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Man in critical condition after Kokomo stabbing, warrant issued for suspect
KOKOMO — A Kokomo man is wanted by authorities after another man was critically injured in a stabbing earlier this week. Kokomo Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street Monday night and found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken...
Court documents reveal details in Anderson homicides after 2 men arrested
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on W. 27th Street. “The alleged suspect ran […]
Fox 59
2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides
Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
'I killed her' | Anderson police investigating 2 homicides
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2200 block of West 27th Street and the 2900 block of West 11th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. West 27th...
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction of child
Westfield police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child that occurred Wednesday.
'I lost my mind': Anderson man after admitting to stabbing wife to death
An Anderson man told police he stabbed his wife to death at their home Tuesday because he caught her having an affair, court documents allege.
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cadaver dogs hit 20 locations at suspect serial killer’s Indiana property
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WTHR) — Cadaver dogs hit on 20 different locations over the weekend during a search of the Fox Hollow Farm property, the former residence of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, according to police. Those were spots on the property now marked with red flags where the dogs...
IMPD: Man found passed out on sidewalk in second shooting of the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside. Due to the man not being conscious, it’s unclear where the actual shooting […]
WISH-TV
Docs: Anderson man tells police ‘I’ve destroyed my life’ after killing wife
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man who admitted to stabbing his wife to death on Tuesday told investigators he had destroyed his life, court papers say. Curtis Williams Sr., 61, is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Claudette Williams, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Anderson...
shelbycountypost.com
Man arrested in Johnson County after setting up meeting with what he thought was 14-year-old
On December 6, investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, was arrested for child solicitation - Level 4 Felony; dissemination of harmful matter to a minor - Level 6 Felony; patronizing a prostitute - A-Misdemeanor. Perry remains confined in the Johnson...
Fox 59
2 homicides in Anderson
Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Breaking down the names entered into the Governor’s...
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
Kokomo police arrest 2 in burglary
UPDATE: Kokomo police said two juveniles have been arrested in connection to this case. ————————————– KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance […]
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
Police are investigating after a boy was almost abducted while riding his bike.
This private investigator cracked the case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister
The biggest case in Virgil Vandagriff's long career as a police detective and private investigator began when two families hired him to find their missing loved ones in the mid-1990s.
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
Muncie police officer pleads guilty to unjustly punching, tasering arrestees
UPDATE: Former Muncie Police Department Officer Chase Winkle officially pled guilty in court on Dec. 5. A sentencing hearing for Winkle has been set for 9 a.m. on March 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. Original story below. MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie police officer has pleaded guilty in an excessive force lawsuit that says he unjustly […]
