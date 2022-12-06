ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Fox 59

2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides

Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
WTHR

'I killed her' | Anderson police investigating 2 homicides

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2200 block of West 27th Street and the 2900 block of West 11th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. West 27th...
Fox 59

2 homicides in Anderson

Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Breaking down the names entered into the Governor’s...
FOX59

Kokomo police arrest 2 in burglary

UPDATE: Kokomo police said two juveniles have been arrested in connection to this case. ————————————– KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance […]
WTHR

IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

