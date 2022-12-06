Read full article on original website
AIChE Honors Organizations and Leaders for Engineering the Extraordinary
The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) celebrated the contributions of the companies Chevron and Ecolab, and spotlighted the good works of chemical engineers and their employers, at the 2022 AIChE Gala, held December 1 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Chevron was recognized “for its commitment to...
South Korea’s Geoview executes Equinor’s floating offshore wind farm project in Ulsan
South Korea’s ocean exploration company Geoview successfully completed the marine geophysical exploration for the floating offshore wind farm in Ulsan. In the first half of 2022, Geoview won an ocean exploration project from Equinor, a Norwegian national energy company, for the first time as a Korean company. Geoview conducted...
ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor Form a Strategic Partnership
ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications. A signing ceremony was held at ROHM’s headquarters in Kyoto to commemorate the occasion. Under this agreement, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths to innovate and improve the performance of SiC power devices and develop higher performing, more efficient and reliable SiC solutions for new energy vehicles.
H&H Unveils New Brand Identity And Redesigned Logo
Hardesty & Hanover, LLC, a leader in the infrastructure engineering industry, unveiled a new bold corporate brand & logo today that complements recent company growth. Going forward, branding will identify the firm as H&H, with Hardesty & Hanover, LLC remaining the legal name. In 1945, the firm became known as...
Mergers and Acquisitions
The Estée Lauder Cos. is acquiring the American designer's brand and Zegna is becoming a long-term licensee…
Advantest Unveils E5620 DR-SEM for Review and Classification of Ultra-Small Photomask Defects
Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today unveiled the E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM), its newest mask SEM product for reviewing and classifying ultra-small defects on photomasks and mask blanks. With its high-accuracy, high-throughput defect review capability, the E5620 DR-SEM is expected to contribute appreciably to production quality improvements in next-generation photomasks and shorter mask manufacturing turnaround times.
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
Vicaima launches campaign to present the new “Vicaima Infinity” brand
“What’s behind Vicaima?” serves as the motto of the advertising campaign for the launch and presentation of Vicaima Infinity, the new brand for professionals working in the world of architecture and interior design. In a release targeted at the national and international markets, by means of television and digital communication channels, the company portrays its key features in a visually appealing offer in an energetic note.
An Indian spiritual leader is urging the world to ‘save soil.’ Experts say he’s not helping
On a clear, bright day in March, a few dozen people gathered in Parliament Square in central London, many of them wearing green T-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with the words "Save Soil." They were there to see an Indian spiritual leader named Sadhguru, who was about to set off on a 13,000-mile motorcycle journey through Europe, the Middle East, and India in a bid to raise awareness of a growing problem: the widespread loss and degradation of the world's soils.
