ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Onondaga County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages six months to three years

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3Oyr_0jZZimC800

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department will be holding two Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages six months to three years of age on December 8 and 10.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kathryn Anderson, announced Tuesday, December 6 that the clinics will be held at the Civic Center in Downtown Syracuse on 421 Montgomery Street.

COVID prompts Real ID deadline extension

The first clinic will begin Thursday, December 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the second on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Appointments are required and can be made online at covid19.ongov.net/vaccine/ .

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered at the clinics. Second doses will be available for children who received their first dose at least four weeks before the clinic date.

“It is important for children starting at six months of age to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The rapid spread of the omicron variants and the potential for severe disease in young children are reasons for concern. Notably, COVID hospitalization rates are higher for children under 5 than those 5-17 years old. Please, as we head into the holidays, take steps to make sure everyone in your family is protected,” said Dr. Anderson.

The Onondaga County Health Department urges all residents to stay up to date with their COVID vaccines and make an appointment anytime at one of the many clinics and pharmacies listed on the convenient online Vaccine Finder tool.

For adults 18 and older who are in need of a primary series or booster dose, appointments can be made at the Onondaga County clinic being held on Tuesday, December 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. also at the Civic Center.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and the latest recommendations, please visit the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) website or call the Onondaga County Health Department at 315-435-2000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Adult cases of RSV on the rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — RSV has been an ongoing problem for pediatricians and parents. Robert Harding’s one-year-old daughter had it. “She had it for, it was really a couple of bad days, but she quickly recovered from it,” Harding said. “My wife had it for a couple of days.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Emergency rooms and Urgent Cares overwhelmed, doctors say to call first

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all prevalent among children right now according to Upstate Medical University and their director of general pediatrics, Steven Blatt. While a parent's first assumption may be that their child has the flu, Blatt says that's not always the case. "...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

No restaurants fail health inspection: November 20-26

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 20 to November 26. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably: Angry Smokehouse 33 Water Street Van Buren 11/22/22 […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

REPORT: One in four Syracuse families lived in poverty in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– One in four people and one in four families lived in poverty in Syracuse in 2021 according to a new State Comptroller’s poverty report released on Thursday. The report revealed that 13.9% of New Yorkers lived below the poverty line in 2021, 1.1% higher than the national average, ranking New York thirteenth […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse set to continue culling of deer this winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the week of December 12, deer management, or deer culling, which is carried out by wildlife managers from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), is set to begin. Deer culling will continue on through March of 2023, said Mayor Ben Walsh’s office. This will be the fourth year that […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

What’s Going Around: 12-5-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices. Flu (Children not vaccinated) Sore throats (strep and viral)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District staff announcements

The Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District recently made announcements about staff changes over the past several months. Alyssa Derr started with the SWCD as a 600-hour intern from SUNY Morrisville on May 16, 2022. On June 24, she was promoted to crew leader for the municipal hydroseeding program. She has immersed herself in the NYS DEC grant that funds the project and has been doing an outstanding job revegetating exposed soils across Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individual fires rifle in Cortland

An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
CAZENOVIA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy