Cincinnati, OH

Coach Prime already making waves at Colorado, Scott Satterfield is in at Cincinnati & Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced

 2 days ago
Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.

Nobody has been making news quicker than Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado. The guys dissect the first speech he gave his team along with the new faces that he is bringing to the program.

College football has been impacted greatly by the opening of the transfer portal, especially at the quarterback position, so the show breaks down why this migration is happening & whether it will continue at this unforseen rate.

Later, Ross provides an update from Las Vegas including news about a possible media rights deal for the Pac-12 and in awards news, Max Duggan, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams & Stetson Bennett have been nominated for this year’s Heisman Trophy. In news of the weird, costumes at holiday parties don’t seem to mix well in a Michigan town.

4:20 Coach Prime has dominated the news cycle

10:38 The impact of Deion Sanders’ first speech at Colorado

30:09 The transfer portal has seen a boom in quarterbacks entering

37:45 The Pac-12 is taking is looking to secure their next media rights deal

43:15 The Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced

48:06 Scott Satterfield will be the next head coach for the University of Cincinnati

52:33 Two men in got in a fight during an office holiday party

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens

Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
Luke Fickell reportedly lands notable ACC OC for same role at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell is developing an impressive staff as the new head coach of Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell reportedly added a key offensive assistant to his new team. Phil Longo is among the latest college assistants on the move as he is expected to depart North Carolina for the same position at Wisconsin. He spent the previous 4 seasons at North Carolina as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
