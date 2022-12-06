Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
The Ending of Netflix's Wednesday, Explained
Netflix's latest dark comedy, Wednesday, welcomed us to Nevermore Academy, the school where all "outcasts" — think vampires, werewolves, sirens, and shifters — fit in. Premiering with a fanfare of double snaps on November 23, the eight-episode series from the mind of horror king Tim Burton reimagines cartoonist Charles Addams's famously gloomy character from The Addams Family strip, Wednesday Addams. In this modern interpretation, Jenna Ortega plays the role of Wednesday, who embarks on her first year at boarding school.
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1, Episode 7
There’s little doubt that Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester was the highlight of Wednesday‘s seventh episode. Christopher Lloyd did such an iconic job as the character in The Addams Family’s movies — especially in the sequel, which had Fester as a central main character. At his core though, Uncle Fester is even weirder and kookier than Lloyd’s depiction. And in that regard, Armisen did an even better job. As an actor, he’s just so bizarre and quirky to begin with, that bringing his trademark humor to the role seems like a natural fit. Of course, this is Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) show, in which the other Addams characters have pretty much been relegated to the sidelines, so seeing him in one episode isn’t surprising, but it made for a very fun experience.
‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Netflix Series Was Shot in Bucharest, Romania
'Wednesday' takes place in a fictional version of Jericho, Vermont, but the series was shot thousands of miles away in Bucharest, Romania.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney
Disney Branded Television is staying in business with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle, extending its multiyear overall deal with Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Federle additionally has named two creative executives for Chorus Boy Productions. Bronwyn North-Reist, who was most recently executive director of Development for Disney Branded Television and will now serve as head of Creative for Chorus Boy Productions, and Federle’s longtime manager Jennie Frisbie, who will develop and produce creative content for Chorus Boy while continuing to manage talent at Authentic Talent & Literary. Federle originally signed his deal in 2018, when...
Nate Bargatze Sets First Amazon Stand-Up Special ‘Hello World’
Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is headed to Amazon with his first stand-up special for the streaming service. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023. The special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ, explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things. Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, The Standups, premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally to rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his second...
‘Shadow And Bone’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date & First-Look Images, EPs Tease What’s To Come
Season 2 of Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone will premiere March 16. Along with the date announcement, the streamer released several first-look images from the new season as well as notes to fans about it from writers, executive producers and showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind as well as author/executive producer Leigh Bardugo. Here is what is in store in the new season. Heisserer: The most wonderful thing about Season Two is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we’d left in precarious positions at the end of Season One. There’s a lot of potential for...
