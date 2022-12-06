Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Area Food Bank Gets $1,200 Check
Just in time for Christmas, it’s time to give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. We are presenting $1,200, which is what we raised in November,...
wvtm13.com
Showers and seventies through Saturday
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
alreporter.com
Ivey announces new Shelby County DA, Bibb County coroner
Gov. Kay Ivey, left, and Matthew Casey, right, who has been appointed Shelby County district attorney. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced two new appointments made by her office this week, including a new district attorney in Shelby County and a new coroner in Bibb County. In a statement released on...
Clanton Advertiser
Popular Christmas ballet coming to Clanton
C.J.’s Dance Factory of Prattville will present “Classical Variations,” set by Ballet Master Stevan Grebel and “The Grinch” Ballet, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Clanton Performing Arts Center. Grebel was trained in the Vaganova technique by one of the front-running teachers of classical...
Shelby Reporter
The Patricia M. Smith CASA House opens
COLUMBIANA – Columbiana has a new house, the Patricia M. Smith CASA House located at 438 West College Street. It will serve as an office and supervised visitation location for the abused and neglected children of Shelby County under the care of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). In...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
WSFA
Family remembers Alabama Navy doctor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The Japan Imperial Navy launched the strike on Dec. 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War II. More than 2,000 Americans were killed, among those who died was a doctor from...
How much does childcare cost in each Alabama county?
From clothes and toys to cribs and car seats - not to mention hospital bills - having a baby is expensive. Really expensive. And one of the biggest expenses Alabama parents will face is childcare. That’s especially true in Shelby County - an affluent county south of Birmingham - where...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
wbrc.com
Human remains found in woods in Talladega Co.
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Munford, AL Tuesday. The remains were found on Swinford Lane. Investigators determined that they had been at the location for a long time. The remains will be sent...
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Harassment (Harassment Intimidation): 300 Block of County Road 507, Marbury. Driving Under the Influence-Controlled Substance: City Street, Clanton. Probation Violation: Clanton. Property Damage: 700 Block of County Road 16, Clanton. Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Driving with Improper Equipment-Horns and...
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
alabamanews.net
A New Initiative Aims to Bring Big Improvements to Selma
Some big improvements could be on the way to Selma. The city is one of four in the country chosen for a special initiative. The Partnership for Equitable and Resilient Communities is designed to help marginalized communities tap into federal dollars to help tackle areas of need in the community.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
wbrc.com
‘The people need answers’: Leeds councilman questions city expenses
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday night, Dec. 5, a Leeds City Councilman posed pointed questions during a packed meeting about how the city spent tens of thousands of tax dollars. The questions circle back to two real estate transactions. The first property in question is the building where the...
Comments / 0