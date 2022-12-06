Read full article on original website
Charlotte man, repeat offender sentenced for stealing mail in wire fraud scheme, DOJ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man that admitted in federal court to stealing mail from residential mailboxes and using stolen information to commit wire fraud was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Court documents showed that 37-year-old Soheil Akhavan Rezaie, a repeat offender, […]
qcnews.com
Charlotte woman sentenced for COVID-19 loan fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Federal officials say fake COVID-19 loan applications will imprison a Charlotte woman for 42 months. Nkhenge Shropshire, 49, will also have three years of supervised release after being found guilty of attempting to get the relief loans. Court records show that Shropshire and her co-conspirators tried to obtain at least $331,072. They actually got around $45,000.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C — The founders of a fake hedge fund were sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing millions of dollars from more than 300 people who trusted them. Austin Page and Brandon Teague, the owners of the Kings Mountain “D&T Investment Group,” pleaded guilty earlier...
qcnews.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal case involving two 27-year-old men and a $4 million Ponzi scheme resulted in a combined 145-month prison term on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Frank Witney announced that Austin Delano Page, of Grover, will serve 97 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, of Belmont, got a 48-month prison term with two years of supervised release.
Charlotte restaurant owner, son sentenced after COVID-19 relief fraud conviction
CHARLOTTE — A father and son convicted of stealing nearly $2 million from the federal government were sentenced Tuesday to several years in prison. Back in March, a jury found Izzat Freitekh and his son, Tarik, guilty of misusing $1.7 million in COVID relief funds. Izzat Freitekh, 57, owns...
Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement. According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.
Three Lincoln-Charter students charged with posession, deputies say
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Three teens, including one juvenile, have been charged with possession of drugs on school property on Wednesday, according to officials. On Wednesday afternoon, a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was approached by a person who said there was something being sold out of a pickup truck in the school parking lot.
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site.
Statesville man accused of stabbing person with scissors, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man with scissors at a home near Statesville Wednesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened on Monte Vista Road west of Statesville. Deputies said they arrived at the home and found a man stabbed. The victim […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A federal investigation found the Catawba Indian Nation’s Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated U.S. law. The National Indian Gaming Commission issued a Notice of Violation to the casino after it found issues with the casino’s business agreements. It found the Catawba Nation gave a company, Kings Mountain Sky Boat Partners, management authority over the casino without an approved management contract.
Gastonia man assaults girlfriend with sledgehammer: PD
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old Gastonia man accused of striking his girlfriend in the head with a sledgehammer is now facing charges, Gastonia Police said Wednesday. Officers arrived at an area hospital around 9:30 a.m. last Friday where a 21-year-old woman who had been profusely bleeding from the head said she had […]
Woman shot, killed in Lincolnton; suspect in custody, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in Lincolnton Wednesday, authorities said. Lincolnton police said officers were called around 11 p.m. that day to a home on North Flint Street, where they found 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward who was taken to a hospital where she died, investigators said.
Man arrested in fatal shooting on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton: Police
The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.
WBTV
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
Matthews police search for suspects accused of buying items with stolen credit card
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects they said purchased items from a store using a stolen credit card. In a news release shared on Wednesday, the department said the duo entered the Best Buy store on Matthews Township Parkway during the afternoon of Nov. 14, 2022. While inside, the two suspects reportedly used the stolen card to buy $1,800 worth of merchandise.
