Read full article on original website
Mary Helen Walker
2d ago
there is a separation from church and state. if you allow any religious meetings, this should be welcomed as well. I am a Christian and have a strong faith, but I am not here to judge. if people don't want their children exposed, then keep them away from the club.
Reply
4
Edward Reid
2d ago
They should've used critical thinking to come up with a better name if it wasn't about Devil worship...
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this WinterScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Related
Christian group disagrees with After School Satan Club’s beliefs but supports its right to meet
It was the announcement of a Good News Club at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake that inspired a parent to ask the Satanic Temple to launch a program of its own on campus – the After School Satan Club.
‘Let’s build something new:’ Community speaks out on future of Maury High School
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future of Maury High School hangs in the balance as the Norfolk School Board weighs what to do next with the 112-year-old building. On Wednesday night, more than a dozen community members spoke at the school board meeting mixed on what to do next. One option presented at the meeting was […]
Elementary school hosts 'After School Satan Club,' infuriates parents: 'Abomination against God'
One Virginia mom said it's 'hard to believe' the 'After School Satan Club' is planning a meeting at a Chesapeake elementary school, calling it an 'abomination'
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
WAVY News 10
‘After School Satan Club’ wants Chesapeake Public Schools to distribute club permission slip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A representative for Chesapeake Public Schools tells 10 On Your Side a school principal was in the wrong when she promoted an after-school Christian club to parents via email earlier this year. The accusation came to light last week. That’s when it was announced that...
Christopher Newport University students rally against growing gun violence across the country and Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two weeks after the mass shooting at the Greenbrier Walmart in Chesapeake, college students in Hampton Roads are calling for change. Despite the gray skies, students at Christopher Newport University led a march around campus Wednesday afternoon to protest gun violence. CNU Student Derrick Pough...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
WAVY News 10
Nursing programs and rapid registration
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The pandemic has left us with a critical need for nurses. Jeff Thorud joined us with encouraging advice on how you can get started preparing for your nursing career with programs offered at Bryant & Stratton College. Bryant & Stratton College. 866-873-6936. This segment of...
Chesapeake Public Schools teacher fired after 'inappropriate communications' with student
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An employee with Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) was fired Friday for alleged inappropriate communications with a student, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. After being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 21, pending a Child Protective Services and Human Resources investigation, Tyler Ashnault was terminated on...
WAVY News 10
"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
Newport News students rake leaves for teammate who lost life to cancer
A cross country team at a Newport News high school has an annual tradition in honor of a teammate who lost his life to cancer.
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle arrested, accused of having handgun on school property
A P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle School in York was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he had a firearm on school property.
WAVY News 10
After 50 years, Virginia Beach floral shop and owners’ love story still blossoming
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While many things have come and gone over the years at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, a community institution is still in full bloom half a century later. Wayne and Louinda Jones just celebrated their store’s 50th birthday on December 1. The shop at 329...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach non-profit fighting human trafficking gets surprise by 13News Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — President and Founder of EnJewel Naomi Estaris spoke recently about the constant need for donations. Estaris told 13News Now she applied for a TEGNA Foundation grant, jokingly asking us to "put in a good word." Little did she know, we had a check for $6,500...
Chesapeake Walmart emptying store, planning to remodel after mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shelves are being emptied and the future of the space is uncertain in the aftermath of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, according to a spokesperson for the company. On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., a night team lead opened fire on his fellow coworkers...
WAVY News 10
Two men missing in Suffolk considered endangered
Nine months after WAVY's initial investigation, Norfolk says 4 of the 8 parking garages from our original report have surveillance cameras back online. The 61-year-old victim later died at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital. She has not been identified at this time, but her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk. A second victim, a 64-year-old man, had a minor injury and refused treatment at the scene.
13newsnow.com
Spirit Toilet stolen from Princess Anne High School, students ask 'Grinch' to return it
The toilets are used to raise money. For $10, class leaders will deliver it to someone's yard, and for $30, they'll remove it or take it to someone else's yard.
CPS employee fired, accused of 'inappropriate communications' with student
Chesapeake Public Schools employee fired, accused of 'inappropriate communications' with student: District
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
Comments / 9