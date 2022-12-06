ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Judge spurns Giants, agrees to deal with Yankees

SAN DIEGO -- Once again, the Giants were left without a rose. Another high-profile free-agent pursuit fell short Wednesday when Aaron Judge reportedly decided to return to the New York Yankees. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Judge agreed to a contract with the Yankees. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the deal was for nine years and worth $360 million.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NBC Sports

Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox

Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Phillies Swipe Enigmatic Prospect From Red Sox In Rule 5 Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox lose three pitchers in Rule 5 draft

Boston Red Sox pitching prospects were in demand during Wednesday's Rule 5 draft. Right-hander Thad Ward, the No. 23 ranked Red Sox prospect per SoxProspects.com, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first pick. The 25-year-old sinkerballer posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 minor-league starts (51.1 innings) last season, including seven starts with Double-A Portland.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox agree to five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per report

On the final day of the Winter Meetings, the Red Sox made a significant free agent splash. Boston has agreed to terms on a five-year, $90 million contract with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe relays that the deal does not contain any opt-out clauses or team options.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

'Stunned' Chaim Bloom had a depressing reaction to Bogaerts' exit

You could argue the Boston Red Sox should have seen this coming, but Wednesday night's news still hit Chaim Bloom hard, it appears. Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres late Wednesday night. Per multiple reports, the Red Sox weren't even close to re-signing the face of their franchise -- they offered Bogaerts six years and $160 million, and three or four other teams were willing to pay him north of $200 million, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier and Pete Abraham.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Phillies reportedly stole Trea Turner from Padres

Padres fans were probably sick of the Phillies after Bryce Harper & Co. sent them packing in the NLCS in five games, including a dramatic walk-off rain game dinger from MV3 himself. If San Diego was hoping for a Philly-free offseason to cleanse its collective palate... I've got bad news...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer

The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub

SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign Japanese OPS king to big contract

The Boston Red Sox have made a big move in free agency by splashing out over $100 million on a top Japanese talent. The Red Sox will sign outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal worth $90 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Red Sox will also owe the Orix Buffaloes roughly $15 million for Yoshida’s posting fee.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How will Red Sox replace Bogaerts? Here are five options

The Xander Bogaerts era in Boston has come to an end. The Red Sox failed to re-sign their homegrown shortstop in free agency, losing him to the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million contract. Any optimism that came with Wednesday's signings of veteran closer Kenley Jansen and Japanese...
BOSTON, MA

