Read full article on original website
NCuser
4d ago
I think to sub at a high-school you should be a certain age otherwise you are very close in age of your students and that could get weird. it isn't unheard of for a 17yearold and 20year old to be together, only a 3-year difference!
Reply(3)
19
Archie Clark
5d ago
she is only 20 years old. a "victim" may be only 2 years younger... these crimes seem so petty when a woman is charged. if this were a man he would have no chance.
Reply
19
Gabrielle Pereira
5d ago
ruined her career before it even started. waisted all that college money and time spent studying all for it to come down to this. sad
Reply
22
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Related
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with students
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
WRAL
Juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School, man faces misdemeanor charge
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed Thursday before classes began after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the first floor of the building. Friday will be a teacher work day to allow students to process the events.
North Carolina gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
On Thursday, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant on the "210 Biz Center" located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
cbs17
12-year-old fired gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, sheriff’s office says
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old that attends Fuquay-Varina Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools bus flips giving parents a scare, but no one seriously injured
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shattered glass spread across Slocomb Road in Cumberland County where a school bus tipped and flipped with 23 students on board. The bus was bound for Pine Forest High School when the driver got a bit too close to a ditch and the bus overturned. While...
WRAL
Moore County Schools reopen on Friday
Moore County Schools reopened on Friday after a days-long power outage that left most of the county struggling. Moore County Schools reopened on Friday after a days-long power outage that left most of the county struggling. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Cumberland County school bus overturns with 24 students inside
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said everyone on board was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There are no life-threatening injuries.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
WRAL
Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in killing of father, North Carolina sheriff confirms
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday morning that the “armed and dangerous” suspect they are looking for in a late November killing is the son of the victim. The arrest warrant obtained Thursday was for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of […]
WRAL
Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
WRAL
Moore County Schools remain closed to students Thursday
Teams are combing through school buildings in Moore County, inspecting food and other elements to ensure things are safe for students to return. Teams are combing through school buildings in Moore County, inspecting food and other elements to ensure things are safe for students to return. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Charles...
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Comments / 89