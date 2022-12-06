Baltimore’s popular ‘Guarding the Art’ exhibit is going national, starting with an edition in Phoenix, Arizona

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO