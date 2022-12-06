Baltimore’s popular ‘Guarding the Art’ exhibit is going national, starting with an edition in Phoenix, Arizona

Read full article on original website
Laytonsville, MD
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Annapolis, MD
Abingdon, MD
wypr.org
Baltimore's highway wars: author E.Evans Paull, with Klaus Philipsen
In his new book, Stop the Road: Stories from the Trenches of Baltimore’s Road Wars, retired city planner E. Evans Paull tells the story of transportation plans that were overtly racist, and disastrously short-sighted. Had it not been for the tenacious efforts of neighborhood activists, some of Baltimore’s most cherished and beloved historic neighborhoods would be very different places today.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Big Fish: The Artful Work of Cara Ober, Founding Editor of BmoreArt
I met Cara Ober at the office and gallery in the converted storefront at 2519 N. Charles Street where it shares space with one of its supporters, the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. Colorful paintings hang on the walls of a large, square room; an inviting arrangement of couches and chairs floats at its center. The coffee table holds the most recent editions of the magazine — The Collect Issue (13) and The Environment Issue (14) — as well as a couple of bowls of Halloween candy that Ober lifted from her twelve-year-old son.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Center Stage names Adam Frank to be its new Managing Director, effective December 13
Baltimore Center Stage announced Wednesday that it has named nonprofit arts leader Adam J. Frank to be its new managing director, effective Dec. 13. Frank comes to Baltimore from Waterwell, a theater and arts non profit in New York City, where he has been managing director for the past four years. He succeeds Michael Ross, who announced his retirement from Baltimore Center Stage last year.
southbmore.com
Photo Tour of the New Lexington Market
The new Lexington Market opened in October at 112 N. Eutaw St. Downtown. The market, which has been in Baltimore for 240 years, reopened in a new 61,000 sq. ft. building next to the now-former Lexington Market. The Arcade building was demolished to make way for a new public plaza in between the new and former Lexington Market.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Photo Gallery: Reader Appreciation Night (December 2022)
Whether you started reading Baltimore Fishbowl when we were founded in 2011, or you just found out about us last week, thank you for your support!. Our mission to provide free, accessible, local journalism to all would not be possible without you. To show our gratitude, Baltimore Fishbowl held a...
baltimorefishbowl.com
JP Morgan Chase opens Baltimore’s first ‘community branch’ at Mondawmin Mall
JP Morgan Chase opened the city’s first “community branch” in West Baltimore Wednesday in a ribbon cutting celebration that included community leaders, city officials, governor-elect Wes Moore, and JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. The bank, located outside Mondawmin Mall at 2415 Liberty Heights Ave., is one...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
baltimorefishbowl.com
In Baltimore, the anniversary of John Lennon’s death still brings gentle weeping
On the day of my wedding at the Loyola College chapel, I signed the guest register “John Lennon,” a bit of fiction that pleased the rock-and-roll make-believe in me. It was Saturday, December 6, 1980. Deborah and I were 22. The reception was at the Polish National Alliance...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore children shop with Ravens players and cheerleaders during 17th annual Holiday Helpers event
Christmas came a few weeks early for a group of Baltimore children. Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell and his organization the CRC Foundation hosted the 17th annual Holiday Helpers event Monday night. Sixty underserved youth from the Police Athletic League (PAL) and the Bridges organization were pre-selected and bussed...
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore artist Akio Evans commemorates his city and life through superheroes; designs sneakers for crew of Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ series
Akio Evans remembers his family being evicted from their apartment when he was a child. He could only take what he could carry, so the young boy chose to leave his comic books behind. Now, the Baltimore native creates comic book apparel for customers – and even for the production...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's drive-thru Shake Shack sets opening date
Shake Shack has set an opening date for its new restaurant in Canton, which will be its first drive-thru location in the state. The burger chain will open at 3902 Boston St. in the new Collective at Canton development on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The location will have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window, as well as indoor dining space and an outdoor patio.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
Local pastor weighs in on group violence reduction strategy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expanding the city's group violence reduction strategy. The program will expand into the southwestern and central police districts in the first quarter of 2023, and eventually the entire city by mid-2024. As the city gets ready to expand its group violence...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: John Mulaney, Polar Express, Eggnog and Cookie Tours, and more.
Another weekend of holiday events is in store for Baltimore, from rides on the Polar Express, to eggnog and cookie tours, to a “Nutcracker” circus show, and more. Plus, comedian John Mulaney is visiting Charm City for a stand-up performance. It’s time to deck the halls with these...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore holiday tradition Miracle on 34th Street celebrated on national stage
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden attracts onlookers from around the world -- and on Wednesday, it'll be featured on a national stage. Organizers of the holiday tradition told 11 News they need your help filling the street when the "TODAY" show comes to town Wednesday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
