Shea Ruddy has watched Ottawa Lake-Whiteford’s state championship game at least five times since his Bobcats won the Division 8 title. He is still amazed. “In the moment I didn’t realize how much we had to do on that drive,” Ruddy said. “I don’t think I even realized we had a fourth down in there. I think I was just thinking about the moment and playing. I wasn’t keeping track of anything. I was just trying to win the game.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO