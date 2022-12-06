Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Colorado shooting suspect tried to reclaim weapons
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado gay nightclub shooting that killed five people tried to reclaim guns that were seized after a 2021 bomb threat, but a prosecutor said Thursday that the weapons not returned. Authorities ultimately dropped criminal charges in the 2021 case against...
Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 was convicted Wednesday of capital murder, after jurors heard recordings of him telling investigators he was trying to “clean up the streets” of his South Texas hometown. Juan David...
Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have found no evidence linking gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations that cost thousands of customers their power, though multiple state and federal agencies continue to investigate. Kevin Wheeler,...
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators...
State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent...
Hawaii remembrance draws handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor joined about 2,500 members of the public at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. The audience sat quietly during a moment of silence...
North Carolina power cut by shooting could come back earlier
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy said it expects to restore power ahead of schedule to thousands of homes in a central North Carolina county that have been without electricity for several days after an attack on the electric grid. Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the company expects...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
Two winter storms heading for East Idaho
Two winter storms are forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho for the next several days. The first of the storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho early Friday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Friday night. The second storm, the more powerful of the two, is forecast to arrive Saturday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Tuesday. ...
Oregon governor extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Oregon (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state agencies to deploy emergency volunteer health care workers and designate emergency health centers. The Health Authority is also pursuing supplemental nurse staffing...
Detroit's Dante Moore wins Michigan AP D3-4 Player of Year
DETROIT (AP) — Dante Moore entered Detroit King High School with a bright future predicted and an offer from Michigan. He ended his high school career as a two-time champion.
Shea Ruddy wins Michigan AP D7-8 Player of the Year award
Shea Ruddy has watched Ottawa Lake-Whiteford’s state championship game at least five times since his Bobcats won the Division 8 title. He is still amazed. “In the moment I didn’t realize how much we had to do on that drive,” Ruddy said. “I don’t think I even realized we had a fourth down in there. I think I was just thinking about the moment and playing. I wasn’t keeping track of anything. I was just trying to win the game.”
