Ohio State

Here are Ohio's favorite Christmas movies

COLUMBUS -- With the holiday season in full swing over the coming weeks, there are sure to be several Christmas movie marathons for viewers to follow. But what Christmas movies are the favorites of Ohioans?. To do this, BetOhio.com used Google Trends to analyze the most popular Christmas movies among...
OHIO STATE
Division I All-Ohio football teams announced

COLUMBUS – The Division I football All-Ohio teams were announced Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The Division II through VII teams were announced earlier this week. More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote...
OHIO STATE
12 collection points, Mount Vernon postal workers aid Dec. 9 Food For the Hungry drive

MOUNT VERNON — A dozen collection points and Mount Vernon postal workers are making it easy to donate to Food for the Hungry. The Food For The Hungry Drive Day is set for Friday, Dec 9, with collection points open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will be at each collection point collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations. The collection points include locations in Mount Vernon, Centerburg, Fredericktown, Danville, Howard/Apple Valley, and Gambier.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Dec. 9

MOUNT VERNON -- Local media outlets and community partners join together once again Friday for the 41st annual Food For The Hungry (FFTH) drive, to benefit The Salvation Army, Interchurch Social Services and dozens of other food and poverty assistance initiatives in Knox County. A live broadcast of all the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
3 Tygers earn 1st-team All-Ohio honors on Division III football team

COLUMBUS -- Three Mansfield Senior players were first-team All-Ohio selections, and three more were also honored, when the Division III all-state football team was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. All three first-team Tygers were on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Ricky Mills,...
MANSFIELD, OH
Fat Dog Vinyl brings record collecting back to Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — The first record Phil Hicks collected was KISS's “Alive!” in 1975. It was wrapped and waiting under his Christmas tree. Now Hicks and wife Jennifer are living a dream he wasn’t sure would ever happen. He remembers seeing his first live show during a Journey concert at Blossom Music Center for $10 a ticket.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

