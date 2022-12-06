Fatal crash causes large barn fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a large barn fire Tuesday afternoon off Stacer Road in Newburgh.

A family that owns the barn tells us they were living in it because they were renovating their home. Deputies tell us someone driving a car in the Subway restaurant drive-thru had a medical emergency, which caused the driver to pull through the parking lot and crash through the barn.

Before the fire, the homeowner says they went into the barn to take a nap. We’re told the next thing they remember is waking up on the floor after the car had apparently crashed through the building.

The homeowner got out, but sources say the driver of the vehicle did not. The coroner has been called to the scene.

Several fire agencies are still on scene of the fire, which has closed down many busy roads in the area. Crews tell us Stacer Road along with State Road 662 are shut down as crews tend the scene.

