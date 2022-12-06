ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Fatal crash causes large barn fire in Newburgh

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEeE4_0jZZhIsF00

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a large barn fire Tuesday afternoon off Stacer Road in Newburgh.

A family that owns the barn tells us they were living in it because they were renovating their home. Deputies tell us someone driving a car in the Subway restaurant drive-thru had a medical emergency, which caused the driver to pull through the parking lot and crash through the barn.

Rush hour traffic stalls after car crash in Henderson

Before the fire, the homeowner says they went into the barn to take a nap. We’re told the next thing they remember is waking up on the floor after the car had apparently crashed through the building.

The homeowner got out, but sources say the driver of the vehicle did not. The coroner has been called to the scene.

Several fire agencies are still on scene of the fire, which has closed down many busy roads in the area. Crews tell us Stacer Road along with State Road 662 are shut down as crews tend the scene.

We have a crew on scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVW

VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a fatal truck accident that left one driver dead. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road in response to a single-truck accident. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire Department reaches 10,000 run milestone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the year winds down, the Evansville Fire Department is continuing to work hard to keep every citizen safe. In November, the fire department ran their 10,000 run of the year. The month saw busy activity from EMS, fire officials and other first responders. According to EFD statistics, November last year […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.

PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Woman takes baby on pursuit with suspected drugs inside car

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars and facing fourteen charges after deputies accuse her of ramming a deputy vehicle with her car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase while an infant was unrestrained inside. Around 1:30 Sunday morning, a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy says they were driving eastbound […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim struck, killed by car in Perry County identified

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One person is dead after a late night crash in Perry County. Shortly after 10 o’clock Friday night, deputies were dispatched to Old State Road 237 near Scotch Pine Road for an accident involving a pedestrian. Authorities believe the victim, who was later identified as Stephanie J. Beier of Tell […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Update on fatal crash in Dubois County

Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gruesome animal cruelty case heading to trial in Evansville

WARNING: Some readers may find this content to be disturbing. Discretion is advised. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A woman previously found guilty on prior animal cruelty charges will be heading back to court in a new case. Shayna Burko was arrested back in July after authorities say they found a dead dog and canine body […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fire reported in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
CHANDLER, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Vehicle Accident in Washington – Car Stuck on Wall

A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday at approximately 6:45 p.m. on SW 5th St. and Lemon St. According to the police report, the driver went over the train tracks and forgot the road curved. The driver went straight, through a grassy area, when the tire fell off and the vehicle became stuck on the wall of a concrete embankment. The vehicle was successfully towed, and no injuries were reported.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire

Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News. EPD files multiple reports for people being tracked by Apple ‘AirTags’. Updated: 8 hours ago. EPD files multiple reports...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy