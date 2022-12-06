After waiver from Panthers, Baker Mayfield lands new team
(WJW) — Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is headed to the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from NBC Sports .Joel Bitonio is Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year
Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday , could be playing for Los Angeles as early as Thursday.Former Browns’ QB Josh Dobbs finds new NFL home
The Rams will reportedly pay Mayfield $1.35 million for the rest of the season.
The Cleveland Browns drafted Mayfield in 2018. He went to the Panthers this season.
