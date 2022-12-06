ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

After waiver from Panthers, Baker Mayfield lands new team

By Justin Dennis
 5 days ago

(WJW) — Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is headed to the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from NBC Sports .

Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday , could be playing for Los Angeles as early as Thursday.

The Rams will reportedly pay Mayfield $1.35 million for the rest of the season.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Mayfield in 2018. He went to the Panthers this season.

Comments / 12

jimmymac
5d ago

I’m not hating on Baker. He was good in 2020 and shouldn’t have been playing injured in 2021. That’s on Stephanic.

