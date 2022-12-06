ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
New York Post

Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now

Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
Android Authority

Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...

