Related
Futurism

Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet

An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Interesting Engineering

High-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth this week

A stream of high-speed solar winds is expected to hit Earth on December 1 or 2 this week, Spaceweather.com has reported. With the Sun now in an active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, solar activity is expected to peak, and strong solar winds should not be surprising. A major coronal mass ejection (CME), much like the Carrington Event of 1859, would be very worrying today.
CNET

NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Yet Another Invisible Pocket of Space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in action is like watching the perfect film adaptation of a beloved novel. I vividly remember the prelaunch days, when its success was only theoretical. Almost every press release about the JWST was peppered with phrases asserting that the telescope would "unveil an unfiltered universe!" "pierce through curtains of dust!" and "take us where no other telescope can take us!" And for that to happen, scientists said, the machine would first achieve extraordinary feats like "traveling a million miles from Earth!" and "calibrating each of its gold-plated mirrors and never-before-used infrared sensors!"
NorthcentralPA.com

Mars to disappear behind moon Wednesday night

"December 7 brings one of those magical moments when the sky changes dramatically before your very eyes," NASA says. The celestial event is called a lunar occultation: when one object passes over another, shielding the background object from the observer's view. Beginning around 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the moon will pass in front of the Red Planet, Mars. Viewers in the Northeast will "see the moon just graze past Mars," according to NASA. Viewing may be difficult due to cloud coverage in the region this evening. To guarantee you get a glimpse of the event, tune in to a live-stream from the Griffith Observatory starting at 9 p.m. EST. Wednesday's full moon is known as the "Cold Moon," a name to usher in the coldest months of the year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
newsnet5

NASA helicopter sets record above the Martian surface

NASA sent its Ingenuity helicopter to Mars nearly two years ago, and it has flown 35 times above the Martian surface since. Last week, the helicopter broke another record. Ingenuity flew a record 46 feet above the Martian surface, reaching a speed of 6.7 mph. It spent 52 seconds flying over the Martian surface. It was the first time the helicopter topped 40 feet over the Martian surface.
Digital Trends

How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month

One of the great meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will be visible in December. Here’s how to catch this beautiful sight. Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through patches of debris left by asteroids or comets. As the Earth completes one orbit in a year, these meteor showers are yearly events, as the Earth passes through the same patch of debris at the same time each year. The debris burns up in the atmosphere, making visible trails of light across the sky. The Geminid shower is the result of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983.
