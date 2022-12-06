Read full article on original website
What time will the full moon eclipse Mars on Dec. 7?
A bright Mars at opposition will disappear behind the moon on Wednesday (Dec. 7), but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
7 times NASA's James Webb Space Telescope spotted something Hubble missed
With its infrared gaze, the James Webb Space Telescope can capture galaxies, planets, moons, and auroras that Hubble can't detect.
Full 'cold moon' shines bright and eclipses Mars in a rare event
The December cold moon, which features an incredibly rare Mars eclipse, is the last full moon of the year this Wednesday night. The lunar event falls on the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 17 mission launch.
Fireball lights up nighttime sky in Southeast Michigan
If you happened to look up at the night sky on Thursday and saw what appeared to be a fireball steaking above the horizon in Metro Detroit, you’re not alone.
Watch the 'Cold Moon' eclipse Mars during the final full moon of 2022
The 'Cold Moon,' the final full moon of 2022, will appear to swoop in front of Mars in a phenomenon called lunar occultation.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: Solar Wind Traveling Millions of Miles Per Hour Expected to Hit Earth Until December 2
A solar storm in the form of a solar wind traveling million of miles per hour is expected to hit Earth this week, according to space weather officials. The storm reportedly came from a coronal hole and released charged particles that can disrupt Earth's magnetic field and cause a geomagnetic storm.
Futurism
Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet
An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Mars Is About to Disappear Behind a Full Cold Moon in Rare Occultation
Tonight's full moon will appear in the night sky before Mars passes behind it.
"Magical" and rare celestial events will take place tonight as the moon eclipses Mars. Here's how to watch.
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars.
High-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth this week
A stream of high-speed solar winds is expected to hit Earth on December 1 or 2 this week, Spaceweather.com has reported. With the Sun now in an active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, solar activity is expected to peak, and strong solar winds should not be surprising. A major coronal mass ejection (CME), much like the Carrington Event of 1859, would be very worrying today.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft reaches maximum distance from Earth today
The Artemis 1 spacecraft will be farthest from Earth Monday (Nov. 28) before turning around to return home.
CNET
NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Yet Another Invisible Pocket of Space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in action is like watching the perfect film adaptation of a beloved novel. I vividly remember the prelaunch days, when its success was only theoretical. Almost every press release about the JWST was peppered with phrases asserting that the telescope would "unveil an unfiltered universe!" "pierce through curtains of dust!" and "take us where no other telescope can take us!" And for that to happen, scientists said, the machine would first achieve extraordinary feats like "traveling a million miles from Earth!" and "calibrating each of its gold-plated mirrors and never-before-used infrared sensors!"
Full cold moon: 10 stunning images of last full moon of 2022
The final full moon of 2022 lit up the night sky this week. The “cold moon” peaked at 11:08 p.m. ET Wednesday, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers were also able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars disappeared behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
‘Cold Moon,’ last full moon of the year, will shine Wednesday and eclipse a planet
Not only will the "Cold Moon" reach peak illumination around 10:09 p.m. CST on Wednesday, but it is also expected to fully eclipse Mars.
Mars to disappear behind moon Wednesday night
"December 7 brings one of those magical moments when the sky changes dramatically before your very eyes," NASA says. The celestial event is called a lunar occultation: when one object passes over another, shielding the background object from the observer's view. Beginning around 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the moon will pass in front of the Red Planet, Mars. Viewers in the Northeast will "see the moon just graze past Mars," according to NASA. Viewing may be difficult due to cloud coverage in the region this evening. To guarantee you get a glimpse of the event, tune in to a live-stream from the Griffith Observatory starting at 9 p.m. EST. Wednesday's full moon is known as the "Cold Moon," a name to usher in the coldest months of the year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft captures moon craters in stunning flyby footage (video)
The NASA Orion spacecraft captured incredible footage of two big moon craters during a close flyby on Monday (Dec. 5). All you need to see them yourself is a small telescope.
newsnet5
NASA helicopter sets record above the Martian surface
NASA sent its Ingenuity helicopter to Mars nearly two years ago, and it has flown 35 times above the Martian surface since. Last week, the helicopter broke another record. Ingenuity flew a record 46 feet above the Martian surface, reaching a speed of 6.7 mph. It spent 52 seconds flying over the Martian surface. It was the first time the helicopter topped 40 feet over the Martian surface.
Phys.org
Cosmic ray counts hidden in spacecraft data highlight influence of solar cycle at Mars and Venus
Measurements by ESA's long-serving twin missions, Mars Express and Venus Express, have captured the dance between the intensity of high-energy cosmic rays and the influence of the sun's activity across our inner solar system. A comparison of data from the ASPERA plasma sensor, an instrument carried by both spacecraft, with...
Digital Trends
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
One of the great meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will be visible in December. Here’s how to catch this beautiful sight. Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through patches of debris left by asteroids or comets. As the Earth completes one orbit in a year, these meteor showers are yearly events, as the Earth passes through the same patch of debris at the same time each year. The debris burns up in the atmosphere, making visible trails of light across the sky. The Geminid shower is the result of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983.
