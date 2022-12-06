Read full article on original website
Black Georgia voters celebrate Warnock’s win and efforts to beat voter suppression
ATLANTA — The morning after the Senate runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker brimmed with relief and satisfaction for many Black Georgia voters, who were essential in clinching the win for Warnock on Tuesday. But their sense of accomplishment didn’t just come from...
OPINION: Herschel Walker’s candidacy: The Mess Express
It’s fitting that old #34 lost roughly by a Sanford Stadium worth of voters....
The Georgia Republican Unscathed by Walker’s Defeat
ATLANTA — As Republicans smarting from Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia continue the process of assigning blame, one man seems to be conspicuously above reproach: Gov. Brian P. Kemp.
Warnock's Georgia Senate win by the numbers
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election victory in Tuesday's runoff brings the 2022 federal election cycle to an end, with a high-profile race that reflected many of the defining dynamics of the last two years. Here's a look at the key numbers that defined the race between Warnock and Republican...
Asian Americans heavily favored Warnock in Georgia runoff, exit poll shows
Asian American voters in Georgia showed strong Democratic leanings in the recent Senate runoff election, according to an exit poll. An Election Day poll released by the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund on Wednesday showed that 78% of Asian American voters supported Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won, while about 22% favored Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
With Walker’s loss, the GOP no longer needs to fear Trump
If Republicans decide they are tired of losing elections they should be winning, Herschel Walker’s loss to Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate runoff election should mark the definitive and unequivocal end of the Trump era. Republicans have grown complacent and comfortable on a bed of final straws with...
Ga. lawmakers looking to make major changes to runoff elections
ATLANTA — After voters and some elections offices across Georgia expressed concern over a shorter, four-week time frame between the general election and runoff, a Lilburn Democratic lawmaker plans to introduce a bill to extend that time period to six weeks. State Rep. Jasmine Clark told Channel 2′s Richard...
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Our WRBL team reported live from the campaign trail during the Senate Runoff. Take a look at the Warnock and Walker headquarters the night of the election.
3.5 million voted in Georgia's runoff election
Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. 3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election. Two years and six...
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch
Award-winning poet Caroline Randall Williams, the writer-in-large at Vanderbilt University, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her latest essay in which she calls Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker a "fundamental assault by the Republican Party on the dignity of Black Americans."Dec. 8, 2022.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Horrible Herschel Walker update revealed
As Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign in what appears to be a very close race with incumbent Raphael Warnock, it seems that many Georgia Republicans have lost hope in Walker winning the hotly-contested runoff election, even despite some powerful allies coming to Walker’s support.
Meet Skye, the 12-Year-Old Reporter Covering Georgia’s Runoff Election
Updated, Dec. 8 Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock was re-elected to the U.S. Senate with 51% of the Georgia vote, besting his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock became the state’s first Black U.S. Senator after winning a special election in 2020, and now becomes Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator elected to a full six-year term. Skye […]
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
LIVE Georgia Runoff Election Results
The latest real-time election results from WJBF NewsChannel 6, Your Local Election Headquarters
