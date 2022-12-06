ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NBC News

Warnock's Georgia Senate win by the numbers

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election victory in Tuesday's runoff brings the 2022 federal election cycle to an end, with a high-profile race that reflected many of the defining dynamics of the last two years. Here's a look at the key numbers that defined the race between Warnock and Republican...
NBC News

Asian Americans heavily favored Warnock in Georgia runoff, exit poll shows

Asian American voters in Georgia showed strong Democratic leanings in the recent Senate runoff election, according to an exit poll. An Election Day poll released by the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund on Wednesday showed that 78% of Asian American voters supported Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won, while about 22% favored Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
NBC News

With Walker’s loss, the GOP no longer needs to fear Trump

If Republicans decide they are tired of losing elections they should be winning, Herschel Walker’s loss to Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate runoff election should mark the definitive and unequivocal end of the Trump era. Republicans have grown complacent and comfortable on a bed of final straws with...
WSAV-TV

3.5 million voted in Georgia's runoff election

Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. 3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election. Two years and six...
WRDW-TV

How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
rolling out

Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
thecomeback.com

Horrible Herschel Walker update revealed

As Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign in what appears to be a very close race with incumbent Raphael Warnock, it seems that many Georgia Republicans have lost hope in Walker winning the hotly-contested runoff election, even despite some powerful allies coming to Walker’s support.
The 74

Meet Skye, the 12-Year-Old Reporter Covering Georgia’s Runoff Election

Updated, Dec. 8 Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock was re-elected to the U.S. Senate with 51% of the Georgia vote, besting his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock became the state’s first Black U.S. Senator after winning a special election in 2020, and now becomes Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator elected to a full six-year term. Skye […]
