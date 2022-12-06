ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Whittier man charged with murder of his son

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
 2 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of felony child abuse after his 6-year-old son was pronounced dead at UNC Lenoir Health Care on Nov. 26.

Glenn Hershel Strickland, 29, of Whittier, was jailed in Lenoir County under a $2 million secured bond.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the hospital following a report of an unresponsive 6-year-old, according to a press release. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation revealed that the family of the child was visiting Lenoir County from Whittier, located in Jackson County, during Thanksgiving. The child tested positive for controlled substances.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Jackson County deputies arrested Strickland on warrants obtained in Lenoir County. The next day he was transferred to the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6100 or 252-559-6140, or Kinston/Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

