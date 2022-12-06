Gov. Justice orders Flags at half-staff Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov Justice has ordered all state flags to fly at half staff tomorrow, December 7, 2022.

In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

The order was made to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.

