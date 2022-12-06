ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Gov. Justice orders Flags at half-staff Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvNXn_0jZZgsbM00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov Justice has ordered all state flags to fly at half staff tomorrow, December 7, 2022.

1006 new business registrations in WV for November

In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

The order was made to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.

