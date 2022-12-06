ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County elected officials to receive first pay increase in 14 years

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) Montgomery County plans to give elected officials their first raise in 14 years. However, it is not sitting well with everyone.

A 12% pay increase passed the county’s Board of Commissioners on Dec. 1, by a vote of 2-1, with Democrats Val Arkoosh and Ken Lawrence voting in favor. It will go into effect in 2024.

Supporters of the increase say it’s long overdue and brings Montgomery County’s elected officials on par with neighboring Chester and Bucks counties. The district attorney’s salary, meanwhile, is set by the state.

Montgomery County Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone said the last pay increase for elected officials was in 2009.

“Through the 2023 budget that's been proposed, elected official salaries have remained unchanged,” Dortone said. “This will be 14 consecutive years without raising elected official annual salaries in Montgomery County.”

The proposal comes as the county is proposing an 8% property tax increase, an average of $53 more per year.

Republican Commissioner Joe Gale voted against the salary increase. “It is insulting to the general public … that this is even being considered,” he said. “Three consecutive tax increases. The fact that this is being considered is outrageous.”

Lawrence shot back: “My comment is, the Oscar goes to Commissioner Gale, for self-righteous indignation. You act like you're shocked that this was happening.”

The salary increases would move commissioners’ annual pay from $87,600 to $98,200. That’s about even with Chester County and $5,000 less than the projected rate for Bucks County. County row officers — such as treasurer, sheriff, prothonotary and register of wills — would go from $79,200 to $88,700.

How on earth could their pay be on par with Chester County when Chester county has a much better quality of life and school district? These losers need to do more before getting paid more!

