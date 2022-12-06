Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Walmart Shooting in a Week ReportedJoel EisenbergLumberton, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in LaurinburgKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & moreKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
Related
WRAL
Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
WRAL
Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
WRAL
Caught on cam: Thieves drive stolen cars right off a dealership lot
Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around 4:30 a.m. Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington...
WRAL
Abandoned puppies rescued after being found in Sampson County
Two puppies were rescued Sunday after being found abandoned in Sampson County. The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said a passerby noticed a strange looking box outside of a store along High Horse Road; Upon checking the box, the passerby two abandoned puppies inside. Animal Control was immediately called and the...
WRAL
Meet Fayetteville's two candidates for police chief
Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Both finalists are currently assistant chiefs within the department, and both have military connections. Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Both finalists are currently assistant chiefs within the...
WRAL
Moore County Schools reopen on Friday
Moore County Schools reopened on Friday after a days-long power outage that left most of the county struggling. Moore County Schools reopened on Friday after a days-long power outage that left most of the county struggling. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
Erwin water main break
A water main break in the downtown Erwin area has caused issues with normal service to customers. Officials said they are working to repair the break. This may cause low or no pressure, as well as discolored water. Running the water from the tap for a few minutes should clear the line of any discoloration or odor.
Comments / 0