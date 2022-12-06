ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Schwarber to Participate in World Baseball Classic

By Alex Carr
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

The Philadelphia Phillies will now have two representatives at the World Baseball Classic for Team USA. First came J.T. Realmuto, and now Kyle Schwarber has joined the fray, committing to represent the United States of America as reported by Major League Baseball's official Twitter account.

Schwarber led the National League in home runs this past season with a whopping 46, and will look to swat some shots on the national stage this coming spring.

Initially, Bryce Harper was also slated to join the WBC with his teammates, but Tommy John Surgery will keep him away from baseball activities, preventing him from participating in the event.

Still, Schwarber has more than enough power for the both of them, and is sure to make an impact for Team USA when the Classic kicks off in just a few months.

BOSTON, MA
Philadelphia, PA
