Binghamton, NY

25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton

Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Eye Spy the Secrets and History Behind Binghamton’s Inebriate Asylum

It's the Castle on the Hill. Official name - The Binghamton Psychiatric Center. Well, at least that was the last name for the huge complex from 1974 until it closed in 1993. According to the Castle on the Hill website, it was originally named the New York State Inebriate Asylum from 1858 to 1879, then it was called the Binghamton Asylum for the Chronic Insane up until 1890 when it became the Binghamton State Hospital until 1974.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now

The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
2022 Chowder Cook-Off winners announced

ITHACA, N.Y.—Simeon’s American Bistro won big at the 2022 Chowder Cook-Off, taking home two of the first place awards in the four categories. The event, held Saturday, Dec. 3, was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and accompanied the Ice and Lights Festival, sponsored by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis. It is unclear who sponsored the rather unpopular neon Christmas tree adorning the center of the Commons for the holiday season.
ITHACA, NY
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
ELMIRA, NY
Lost Draw to Open Johnson City Tasting Room on Thursday, December 8

AUSTIN, TEXAS (December 6, 2022) – William Chris Wine Company (WCWC) is excited to announce that a new tasting room for Lost Draw, one of its primary flagship brands, will open in Johnson City on Thursday, December 8. The tasting room will represent Phase I of the new, ground-up 9,260-square-foot expansion project for Lost Draw, with the full project expected to be complete in late 2023. The new tasting room will be open seven days a week, and reservations for tastings can now be made at lostdraw.com.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Woman Surrenders After Hour Standoff in Downtown Binghamton

Police called out a SWAT team after an armed woman barricaded herself inside an apartment in downtown Binghamton. Witnesses had reported seeing a person pointing a handgun in the air near the downtown YWCA building at Hawley and Exchange streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement officers outside a building...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Construction causing frustration for Ithaca businesses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Businesses owners on College Avenue are frustrated by construction. The Cornell Sun reports several stores have seen declining foot traffic because of road work. Jason’s Grocery and Deli owner Jason Burnham says day-time business is “non-existent.”. Koko owner Sungyoon Hwang tells the paper...
ITHACA, NY
Binghamton, NY
