PITTSBURG, Kan. – The WATCO Christmas train stopped in Pittsburg today to board 300 1st-grade students.

While on their hour-long train ride they ate cookies and visited with Santa and his two elves.

The goal was to get the students familiar with trains while showing some Christmas Spirit.

