mprnews.org

Top 10 events to see holiday lights, Christmas decorations across Minnesota

The Christmas season is here and, for those who celebrate, there are many events across Minnesota to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Minnesotans are gearing up for one of the most festive seasons and although it might be cold out, organizations, towns and companies are making sure their holiday events have lots of options so people are still able to enjoy the Christmas cheer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Excelsior, Minnesota: Great place to shop, eat all year

FOX 9's Kendall Mark stopped by Excelsior, Minnesota, to highlight everything the Lake Minnetonka-area city has to offer in the winter — and all year round. From shopping to eating, it's a great location to spend time with friends and family.
EXCELSIOR, MN
fox9.com

Magical ‘Night Trains’ event returns to St. Paul museum

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum has decked out its train layouts with holiday lights and a dusting of snow. Night Trains is the most popular event at the museum and takes place every Saturday through February 25th. Santa will visit on the 10th and 17th. And this year, the museum added a few extra days to coincide with winter break including December 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 29th and 30th.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

80 crashes on Minnesota roads amid burst of snow

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A burst of light snow made for slippery roads in some areas of the state Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 80 crashes between 6-10 a.m. Wednesday, including four that resulted in injuries. There were also 24 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road and one jackknifed semi-truck.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even with cold weather moving in, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan:. M Health Fairview Sports Center, Woodbury. December 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Things to do in December from Explore Minnesota: Holiday happenings

Holiday light displays Bentleyville Tour of Lights (through Dec. 26): Every winter, Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into "America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with four million lights. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Kiwanis Holiday Lights (through Dec. 31): Head south to Mankato to marvel at 1.5 million LED lights, animated displays, a skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa Claus, live reindeer, ice sculptures and more. Admission is free, but charitable donations are encouraged.Northern Lights Festival (Dec. 2-18) in Rochester is Minnesota's NEWEST indoor light park at the Mayo Civic Center. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Sunny Thursday before winter weather advisory in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be sunny and mild during the day, but starting in the evening, southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory due to incoming snowfall.The day will start off cold, but the Twin Cities will eventually reach 30 degrees. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, when some cloud cover starts to move in.The winter weather advisory in the south starts at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday morning. Most of the region is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow. That system should stay south of the metro, though it could get clipped Friday morning.Temperatures rise to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the extended forecast.Rain and snow are likely Monday through Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
STILLWATER, MN
Minnesota Monthly

The Best New Restaurants, 2022

From a highly anticipated fine-dining experience in a five-star hotel to a remarkable remake of a sports bar, these 10 spots have us excited again about food and drink The post The Best New Restaurants, 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Next City

Restoring an Ancient Indigenous Site in St. Paul

For the Dakota people of Minnesota, the Wakan Tipi area is sacred. Located within the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul, the area contains an ancient cave network, including the Wakan Tipi Cave, which is particularly well-known because its walls are covered in ancient petroglyphs. Soon, a new center...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Metro Transit cuts service to dozens of bus lines, citing driver shortage

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Metro Transit is scaling back bus service starting Saturday, reducing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

