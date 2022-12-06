ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County School District 1 contract approvals include Alta Vista Elementary parking; $500K for warehouse stock

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 trustees approved four contracts in their meeting Monday, one of which includes $55,750 for architect services for replacing Alta Vista Elementary School’s parking lot. The contract went to Cheyenne-based Martin/Martin Wyoming Inc. with unanimous trustee support. Also approved Monday was...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Library System seeks community input

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library System is inviting community members to participate in a variety of online surveys to help the organization better meet the needs of Laramie County and successfully reach its strategic goals for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The organization is seeking community input...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center to host PACT Act Town Hall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event on Monday, Dec. 12. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Cheyenne VAMC Auditorium, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd. The week of action will inform Wyoming Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure–related healthcare and benefits they have earned.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Commissioners accept emergency preparedness funding

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Laramie County Commissioners accepted several grant awards from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security that will be used to fund various emergency preparedness measures for the county. The approved grant awards and measures include:. $43,744 bomb suit for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, funded...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Jones; Shriner; Garcia

Gloria Lynn Jones (Shockley): March 19, 1952 – December 2, 2022. Gloria Lynn Jones (Shockley), 70, passed away from complications of pneumonia on the evening of December 2, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. Gloria was born on March 19, 1952 in Valley City, North Dakota to Gordon and Geneva Shockley.
CHEYENNE, WY
Branding Iron Online

LGBTQ materials removed by library admin

Over last summer, a Branding Iron investigation uncovered, and multiple sources confirmed that, a Coe Library administrator told a supervisor within Studio Coe and the Coe Student Innovation Center (CSIC) to remove LGBTQ+ pride material from those spaces. Disclaimer: Many sources for this article have asked to remain anonymous in...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Father Of Torrington Cop Charged In Hit-And-Run That Left Woman ‘Broken’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Update: Though not in custody when this story was written, the suspect was arrested hours later Thursday evening. By Clair McFarland, General Assignment Reporter. Clair@CowboyStateDaily.com. The Goshen County Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge against the father of a Torrington...
TORRINGTON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: The Best Darned Library In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It had all the markings of a slam-dunk. A no-brainer. A stick-a-fork-in-the-competition deal. Last week I read a story in Cowboy State Daily by Wendy Corr about a couple basing their decision where to retire in Wyoming on the quality of the local library.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/7/22–12/8/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

