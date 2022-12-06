Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 contract approvals include Alta Vista Elementary parking; $500K for warehouse stock
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 trustees approved four contracts in their meeting Monday, one of which includes $55,750 for architect services for replacing Alta Vista Elementary School’s parking lot. The contract went to Cheyenne-based Martin/Martin Wyoming Inc. with unanimous trustee support. Also approved Monday was...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 announces new appointments in Board of Trustees
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees has appointed new members and new positions for the 2022–23 school year. There are a few new members for this year: Rene Hinkle and Susan Edgerton. Other members are Tim Bolin, Christy Klaassen, Alicia Smith, Brittany Ashby, and Brooke Humphrey.
cowboystatedaily.com
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
capcity.news
Laramie County Library System seeks community input
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library System is inviting community members to participate in a variety of online surveys to help the organization better meet the needs of Laramie County and successfully reach its strategic goals for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The organization is seeking community input...
capcity.news
Public, trustee support saves Laramie County School District 1 Policy Advisory Committee
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1’s Policy Advisory Committee will continue to function as part of the district’s procedure on proposing new or amended policies following trustee action Monday. Trustees were initially to consider adopting an amended Chapter 2 Section 11 that would open proposals...
cowboystatedaily.com
University Of Wyoming Asks Church Elder To Change Sign Calling LGBTQ Student A Male
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A church elder attending an event at the University of Wyoming displayed a sign Friday that read, “God created male and female and (redacted) is a male,” but a UW staffer immediately asked the elder to change the sign, the college announced Monday.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center to host PACT Act Town Hall
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event on Monday, Dec. 12. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Cheyenne VAMC Auditorium, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd. The week of action will inform Wyoming Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure–related healthcare and benefits they have earned.
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners accept emergency preparedness funding
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Laramie County Commissioners accepted several grant awards from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security that will be used to fund various emergency preparedness measures for the county. The approved grant awards and measures include:. $43,744 bomb suit for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, funded...
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Jones; Shriner; Garcia
Gloria Lynn Jones (Shockley): March 19, 1952 – December 2, 2022. Gloria Lynn Jones (Shockley), 70, passed away from complications of pneumonia on the evening of December 2, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. Gloria was born on March 19, 1952 in Valley City, North Dakota to Gordon and Geneva Shockley.
Branding Iron Online
LGBTQ materials removed by library admin
Over last summer, a Branding Iron investigation uncovered, and multiple sources confirmed that, a Coe Library administrator told a supervisor within Studio Coe and the Coe Student Innovation Center (CSIC) to remove LGBTQ+ pride material from those spaces. Disclaimer: Many sources for this article have asked to remain anonymous in...
buckrail.com
WYDOT receives nearly 40M in December contracts, seeks feedback on public transit route
WYOMING — In its recent December meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded five projects totaling $37.7 million. The department is also conducting a survey on a recommended route for public transit between Cheyenne and Fort Collins. The five projects are as follows. First, a $26.6 million contract was awarded...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Patrolman, Legislator Criticizes Highway Patrol For Not Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Highway Patrolman is criticizing the agency for not releasing the name of a driver involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a woman six weeks ago. The pedestrian victim, Andrea Griffin, sustained three skull fractures, cheek fractures, facial...
capcity.news
Mayor’s Youth Council to host free holiday crafts, Santa Claus visit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Mayor’s Youth Council and Paul Smith Children’s Village will host free holiday crafts and a special Santa Claus visit. The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Paul Smith Children’s Village, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners pass 2023 holiday schedule, revised social media policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners approved the 2022–23 holiday schedule and passed a stricter policy for verifying the county’s official social media sites during their Tuesday meeting. The 2022–23 holiday schedule is available below:. A revised social media policy passed by the commissioners establishes...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
cowboystatedaily.com
Father Of Torrington Cop Charged In Hit-And-Run That Left Woman ‘Broken’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Update: Though not in custody when this story was written, the suspect was arrested hours later Thursday evening. By Clair McFarland, General Assignment Reporter. Clair@CowboyStateDaily.com. The Goshen County Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge against the father of a Torrington...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: The Best Darned Library In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It had all the markings of a slam-dunk. A no-brainer. A stick-a-fork-in-the-competition deal. Last week I read a story in Cowboy State Daily by Wendy Corr about a couple basing their decision where to retire in Wyoming on the quality of the local library.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/7/22–12/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
