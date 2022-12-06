Read full article on original website
Longview economic leaders wrestle with lack of land to develop
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are hoping an agenda item at a city council meeting will meet needed approval. Crews with the Longview Fire Department are looking forward to a much needed live training field with specialized wildland training. An area off of Eastman road and Van street could...
Low Riders Club
Air Medical Base Opens in Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX, Dec. 8, 2022 – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when residents of Morris County and the surrounding area need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations as well as interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
Malakoff versus Brock preview
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas.
Former Texas College financial aid director indicted in fraud case
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former financial aid director at Texas College is among four indicted in connection to a student aid financial fraud case. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Angela Speech, 43; her son, Jeremy Marshall, 24; Devonaire Jones, 35; and Camyl Lewis, 24, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 16, 2022, and charged with multiple counts of student financial aid fraud. Speech and Marshall made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love on Dec. 7, 2022.
Smith County Habitat for Humanity builds new office to better serve East Texans
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new office in the design of a home is being built for the Smith County Habitat for Humanity. This office will allow them to serve East Texas better. Smith County Habitat for Humanity is building a new office building using the floorplan on one of their four bedroom homes. Without closets, it gives them four offices.
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
Longview New Fire Training Site
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse
Unicos Car Club shows highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years
State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. "It was a day, as President Roosevelt said, that would live in infamy, and we do remember this day, but we remember this day for the courage, and the commitment, and the honor of the men that were killed," said Robin Bynum, curriculum coordinator for the American Freedom Museum in Bullard.
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
A vehicle has struck the bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview. University of Texas regents take formal step toward SFA merger. The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system.
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury
Rice Road in Tyler reopens following sinkhole repairs
East Texans donate Christmas decorations to Gilmer family who lost theirs in tornado
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
