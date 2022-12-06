ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Longview economic leaders wrestle with lack of land to develop

Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Low Riders Club

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Air Medical Base Opens in Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX, Dec. 8, 2022 – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when residents of Morris County and the surrounding area need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations as well as interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KLTV

Malakoff versus Brock preview

State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room. The state questioned Curtis Traylor-Harris about a safe that was missing from an inventory list and evidence room during an eviction at his trial Thursday. Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. Updated:...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Former Texas College financial aid director indicted in fraud case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former financial aid director at Texas College is among four indicted in connection to a student aid financial fraud case. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Angela Speech, 43; her son, Jeremy Marshall, 24; Devonaire Jones, 35; and Camyl Lewis, 24, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 16, 2022, and charged with multiple counts of student financial aid fraud. Speech and Marshall made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love on Dec. 7, 2022.
KLTV

Smith County Habitat for Humanity builds new office to better serve East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new office in the design of a home is being built for the Smith County Habitat for Humanity. This office will allow them to serve East Texas better. Smith County Habitat for Humanity is building a new office building using the floorplan on one of their four bedroom homes. Without closets, it gives them four offices.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable

Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview New Fire Training Site

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The jury has reached a verdict in the trial...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Unicos Car Club shows highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. “It was a day, as President Roosevelt said, that would live in infamy, and we do remember this day, but we remember this day for the courage, and the commitment, and the honor of the men that were killed,” said Robin Bynum, curriculum coordinator for the American Freedom Museum in Bullard.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. A vehicle has struck the bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview. University of Texas regents take formal step toward SFA merger. Updated: 42 minutes ago. The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Rice Road in Tyler reopens following sinkhole repairs

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows

TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause

What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy