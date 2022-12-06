LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Newly-hired Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm's staff is already starting to come together. Speaking to the media following Brohm's departure for his alma mater, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said that co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Ron English, wide receiver coach Garrick McGee and running backs coach Chris Barclay would all be departing the Boilermakers to join Brohm's first staff with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO